मरवाही उपचुनाव:पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह बोले- 10 मंत्री, 50 विधायक लगाकर भी हारेगी कांग्रेस; षड्यंत्र और रुपए बांटकर जीतेगी नहीं

गौरेला30 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ मेंं मरवाही उपचुनाव को लेकर नवागांव में हुई पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह की जनसभा के दौरान जोगी कांग्रेस के 164 कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा ज्वाइन की। 
  • नवागांव में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री की जनसभा, मंच पर पहुंचे जोगी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
  • कहा- जनता कांग्रेस के सभी उम्मीदवारों का नामांकन रद्द करा दिया

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने मरवाही उपचुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर षड्यंत्र रचने और नोट बांटने तक का आरोप लगाया। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. सिंह ने कहा 10 मंत्री और 50 विधायक लगाकर भी कांग्रेस की हार ही होगी। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस के सभी उम्मीदवारों का नामांकन तक रद्द करा दिया।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने कहा, कांग्रेस जितनी भी ताकत लगा ले, जीत भाजपा की होगी। कांग्रेस को हार साफ नजर आ रही है। इसलिए वह षड्यंत्र कर रही है।
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने कहा, कांग्रेस जितनी भी ताकत लगा ले, जीत भाजपा की होगी। कांग्रेस को हार साफ नजर आ रही है। इसलिए वह षड्यंत्र कर रही है।

नवागांव में हुई जनसभा में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह ने कहा, कांग्रेस जितनी भी ताकत लगा ले, जीत भाजपा की होगी। पिछले दो दिनों में विभिन्न वर्ग के लोगों से मुलाकात हुई है। जिसे देखकर मुझे यकीन है कि मरवाही में इस बार चमत्कार होगा। कांग्रेस को हार साफ नजर आ रही है। इसलिए वह षड्यंत्र कर रही है। रुपए बांटे जा रहे हैं। प्रत्याशियों को धमकाया जा रहा है।

15 साल में विकास, अब जनता ने बुलाया तो मैं आया हूं
रमन सिंह ने कहा, क्षेत्र में 15 वर्षों में विकास किए हैं। सड़कों की कनेक्टिविटी, स्कूलों का जाल और आदिवासी गरीब भाई-बहनों के लिए अनेक योजनाएं चलाईं। इनमें चरण पादुका, कन्यादान योजना और और बहुत सारी योजनाओं का लाभ मिला है। अब मरवाही की जनता ने मुझे याद किया तो पहुंचा हूं। इस दौरान जोगी कांग्रेस के 164 कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाजपा ज्वाइन की।

