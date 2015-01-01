पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं पर फूटा गुस्सा:कवर्धा में ABVP कार्यकर्ताओं का विरोध प्रदर्शन; पुलिस बैरिकेडिंग तोड़कर कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय के अंदर घुसे

कवर्धाएक घंटा पहले
कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय से करीब 100 मीटर दूर भोजली तालाब के पास बैरिकेड्स लगाकर कार्यकर्ताओं को रोक दिया। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर नारेबाजी की।
  • आदिवासी नाबालिग लड़की के गैंगरेप और दूसरी के अपहरण मामले में SP को निलंबित करने की मांग
  • पुलिस ने गिरफ्तारी शुरू की तो भागे कार्यकर्ता, 10-12 कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में लिया गया

छत्तीसगढ़ के कवर्धा में दुष्कर्म और अपहरण की घटनाओं को लेकर शनिवार को ABVP कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। कलेक्ट्रेट की ओर बढ़ रहे कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने रोका तो बैरिकेड्स तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद गेट को धक्का मारते हुए बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता कलेक्ट्रेट में घुस गए। पुलिस ने 10 से 12 कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में लिया है। जिसके बाद उन्हें छोड़ने की मांग की जा रही है।

कवर्धा में कलेक्ट्रेट का गेट को धक्का मार बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता अंदर घुस गए।

जिले में नवंबर माह में 14 साल की आदिवासी किशोरी से गैंगरेप हुआ था। वहीं शहर के एक प्राइवेट स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले मध्य प्रदेश की 15 साल की आदिवासी छात्रा को कुछ लोग अगवा कर ले गए थे। इन मामलों को लेकर ABVP कार्यकर्ता SP को निलंबित करने की मांग कर रहे थे। इससे पहले ABVP नेताओं ने सिग्नल चौक के पास सभा को संबोधित किया और वहां से कलेक्ट्रेट का घेराव करने निकल पड़े।

कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय से 100 मीटर दूर रोका तो बैरिगेट तोड़कर बढ़े
इस दौरान पुलिस ने कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय से करीब 100 मीटर दूर भोजली तालाब के पास बैरिकेड्स लगाकर कार्यकर्ताओं को रोक दिया। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर नारेबाजी की। बैरिकेड्स को तोड़कर कलेक्ट्रेट के मेन गेट तक पहुंचे और धक्का मारकर 50 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ता अंदर घुस गए। वहां नारेबाजी करने लगे। परिसर में धारा-144 लगी होने के कारण पुलिस ने कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी शुरू कर दी।

इसके बाद पुलिस ने ABVP के कई कार्यकर्ता को हिरासत में ले लिया है

पुलिस को एक्शन में देख भाग निकले कार्यकर्ता
पुलिस ने 5 से 7 कार्यकर्ताओं को हिरासत में लिया गया, तो बाकी भागने लगे। बाद में कवर्धा SDM विनय सोनी, DSC अजीत ओगरे ने कार्यकर्ताओं को समझाइश दी और 5 कार्यकर्ताओं को कलेक्टर रमेश कुमार शर्मा के पास मिलने की इजाजत दी गई। वहीं पकड़े गए साथियों पर मामला दर्ज किए बिना उन्हें छोड़ने की मांग भी कार्यकर्ता कर रहे हैं।

ABVP ने पुलिस कार्रवाई पर जताया है संदेह
ABVP नेता अभिषेक पांडेय ने बताया कि 14 साल की आदिवासी लड़की से गैंगरेप के मामले में पुलिस लगातार झूठा दावा कर रही है। पहले तो एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया। इसके बाद दिसंबर में 4 आरोपी गिरफ्तार हुए। इसमें तीन नाबालिग है। विवेचना में पुलिस ने पहले लड़की के की ओर से दावा किया था कि प्रेमी ने ही दुष्कर्म किया है। इस तरह पुलिस द्वारा पूरे मामले में संदेह पैदा किया।

