तुहंर सरकार, तुहंर द्वार:लोगों की समस्या कर रहे दूर, मिनटों में बने 74 परिवारों के राशन कार्ड, सड़कों और गलियों से अंधेरा भी छंटा

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
राशन कार्ड बनवाने के लिए सरकारी दफ्तरों के चक्कर काट रहे लोगों के कार्ड तुहंर सरकार, तुहंर द्वार में मिनटों में बन रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को नेताजी कन्हैयालाल बाजारी और दानवीर भामाशाह वार्ड में 74 नए राशन कार्ड बनाए गए। शिविर में 104 कार्ड के आवेदन पहुंचे थे। 74 कार्ड बनाने के बाद बाकी कार्ड की अर्जियों को कुछ खामी के कारण पेंडिंग रखा गया है। एक-दो दिनों के भीतर सभी कार्ड बना दिए जाएंगे। शिविर में दो दर्जन जगहों पर अंधेरे की शिकायत आईं। उसी समय लाइट लगवाकर अंधेरा दूर किया गया। शहर सरकार तुहंर द्वार मुहिम के तहत शुक्रवार को नेताजी कन्हैयालाल बाजारी वार्ड के ओशो भवन और दानवीर भामाशाह वार्ड के शशिबाला गर्ल्स स्कूल शुक्रवारी बाजार में शिविर लगाया गया। राशन कार्ड के लिए पहुंचे ज्यादातर लोगों का कहना था कि उन्होंने छह-आठ महीना पहले आवेदन किया था, लेकिन अब तक कार्ड नहीं बना है। अब तक यही कहा जाता था कि अब तक बनकर नहीं आया है। एपीएल राशन कार्ड में सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कतें थीं। शिविर में महापौर एजाज ढेबर ने खुद खड़े होकर कार्ड बनवाए और लोगों को सौंपे। तुहंर सरकार तुहंर द्वार अभियान के तहत शहर सरकार लोगों के घरों तक इसी वजह से पहुंच रही है।

ताकि उनकी समस्या का निराकरण तुरंत किया जा सके। शुक्रवार को शिविर में श्रम कार्ड बनाने के लिए भी बड़ी संख्या में भीड़ जुटी। यह भी राशन कार्ड से जुड़ा हुआ है। बीपीएल राशन कार्ड बनाने के लिए श्रम (मजदूर) कार्ड जरूरी है। इसलिए इसके भी सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन शिविरों में पहुंचे। ओशो भवन में श्रम कार्ड के 27 आवेदनों में से 18 का तत्काल निराकरण किया गया।

इसी तरह गर्ल्स स्कूल के शिविर में 24 आवेदन पहुंचे। इनमें से 16 को उसी समय श्रम कार्ड बनाकर दिया गया। बाकी कार्ड कुछ कमियों के कारण नहीं बन सके। अर्जी लेकर आने वालों को उन कमियों को दूर करने को कहा है। दस्तावेजी कमी दूर करने के बाद उनके कार्ड भी जल्द बना दिए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा स्वनिधी योजना, जल विभाग, स्वास्थ्य, राजस्व, नगर निवेश सहित अन्य सभी विभागों से जुड़े काम लेकर लोग पहुंचे।

674 अर्जियां, उसी समय समस्या दूर
शहर के दोनों वार्डों में लगाए गए शिविरों में अभियान के तीसरे दिन 674 आवेदनों का उसी समय निराकरण किया गया। ओशो भवन में 286 तथा गर्ल्स स्कूल में 388 आवेदनों का निराकरण किया गया। शिविर के दौरान महापौर एजाज ढेबर खुद लोगों के बीच पहुंचे और उनकी शिकायतें सुनीं। उनके आवेदन देखकर उन पर अफसरों से चर्चा भी की। इस मौके पर मंच पर सभापति प्रमोद दुबे, एमआईसी सदस्य श्रीकुमार मेनन, सुंदर जोगी, रितेश त्रिपाठी सहित अन्य एमआईसी सदस्य, जोन अध्यक्ष, पार्षद इत्यादि ने समस्याओं सुलझाने में मदद की।

