किसानों को राहत:धान खरीदी के लिए 17 तक पंजीयन, नए केंद्र बनाने एक हफ्ते का समय

रायपुर7 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सीएस आरपी मंडल ने धान खरीदी की तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए कृषि, खाद्य व सहकारिता विभाग की बैठक ली। इसमें वित्त विभाग के एसीएस अमिताभ जैन समेत विभागों के सचिव भी मौजूद थे।
  • सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने सांसद-विधायकों की मांग पर बढ़ाई अवधि

सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने एक दिसबर से शुरू हो रही धान खरीदी के लिए किसानों की पंजीयन अवधि में एक सप्ताह का बढ़ाने की घोषणा की है। अब 17 नवंबर तक किसानों का पंजीयन होगा। सांसद छाया वर्मा, महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री अनिला भेंड़िया, विधायक सत्यनारायण शर्मा, कुलदीप जुनेजा, लखेश्वर बघेल, उत्तरी जांगड़े, प्रकाश नायक, भुवनेश्वर शोभाराम बघेल, कुंवर सिंह निषाद, विनोद सेवनलाल चंद्राकर ने सीएम बघेल से मुलाकात कर अवधि बढ़ाने की मांग की थी। उनके साथ जगदीश, चंद्रशेखर शुक्ला, गणपत जांगड़े, अरुण भद्रा भी थे। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने पंजीयन प्रक्रिया से जुड़ी तकनीकी समस्याओं से भी मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत कराया। बघेल ने अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। दूसरी ओर मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने मंगलवार को खाद्य एवं सहकारिता विभाग की बैठक में एक दिसम्बर से प्रारंभ होने वाली धान खरीदी की व्यवस्था बनाने चर्चा की। मण्डल ने आवश्यकता अनुसार धान खरीदी के लिए नए केन्द्र बनाने के लिए एक सप्ताह का समय अफसरों को दिया है।राज्य के सभी धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में धान संग्रहण के लिए चबूतरें इसी महीने तक बना लिए जाएंगे। मण्डल ने विशेष रूप से धान के अवैध परिवहन और अवैध बिक्री-खरीदी पर नियंत्रण रखने की हिदायत दी है। नवंबर अंत तक धान खरीदी के लिए जरूरी सभी व्यवस्थाएं अनिवार्य रूप से करने कहा है। बैठक में गोधन न्याय योजना के संबंध में भी चर्चा की गयी। इसमें गोठानों की सुरक्षा, गोधन कार्यालयों की व्यवस्था, नाडेफ टंकी बनाने आदि को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर पूरा किया जाएगा। बैठक में एसीएस वित्त विभाग अमिताभ जैन, खाद्य विभाग के सचिव डॉ. कमलप्रीत सिंह, राजस्व विभाग की सचिव डॉ. रीता शांडिल्य समेत वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।धान बेचने में किसी भी तरह की अड़चन का सामना न करना पड़े, इस बात का पूरा ध्यान रखा जाए।

केंद्र ने बारदानों की संख्या में की कटौती, इसलिए खरीदी में देरी
केन्द्र ने छत्तीसगढ़ द्वारा धान खरीदी के लिए मांगे गए बारदानों की संख्या में ही कटौती कर दी है। छत्तीसगढ़ द्वारा 3 लाख 50 हजार गठान बारदानों की मांग की गई थी जिसमें राज्य को सिर्फ 1 लाख 43 हजार गठान बारदानें ही दिए जा रहे हैं। इसे लेकर एक बार फिर केन्द्र और राज्य के बीच टकराव की स्थिति पैदा हो गई है। इस बार लगभग 85 लाख टन खरीदी का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसके लिए सरकार को कुल 4 लाख 75 हजार गठान बारदानों की ज़रूरत है। छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने केन्द्र से साढ़े तीन लाख गठान बारदानों की मांग की थी। राज्य सरकार आश्वस्त थी कि हर साल की तरह इस साल भी उन्हें निर्धारित संख्या में बारदानें उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे। लेकिन केन्द्र सरकार ने धान खरीदी शुरु होने से पहले ही छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार को बड़ा झटका देते हुए दो लाख सात हजार गठान बारदानों की कटौती कर दी। इससे धान खरीदी से जुड़े विभागों की परेशानी बढ़ गई। विभाग द्वारा आनन-फानन में पीडीएस और राइसमिलर्स से बारदानों की व्यवस्था करने के लिए सभी कलेक्टरों को पत्र भेजा गया।

700 नई समितियों में होगी खरीदी, प्रति एकड़ खरीदेंगे 15 क्विंटल धान
छत्तीसगढ़ में धान खरीदी एक दिसंबर से शुरु होगी। पिछले साल की तरह इस साल भी प्रति एकड़ 15 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी होगी। पिछली बार 1333 सहकारी समितियों के माध्यम से धान की खरीदी की गई थी लेकिन इस बार 700 से ज्यादा नई समितियां बनाई गई हैं इस तरह इस बार 2048 समितियां धान की खरीदी करेंगी। बताया गया है कि केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित एमएसपी के आधार पर सरकार धान और मक्के की खरीदी करेगी। कॉमन धान की कीमत 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल, ग्रेड ए का 1888 तथा मक्का 1850 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से खरीदा जाएगा। न्याय योजना के अंतर्गत शेष राशि दी जाएगी।
नई समितियों से लोगों को किसानों को फायदा : किसानों को पिछले साल तक अपना धान बेचने के लिए कई किलोमीटर लंबा रास्ता तय करना पड़ता था। लेकिन इस बार सात सौ से ज्यादा समितियां बनाई गईं हैं इससे कई गांवों की दूरियां खरीदी केन्द्र से काफी कम हो गईं है। समितियों की संख्या बढ़ने से किसानों को काफी राहत मिलेगी।

