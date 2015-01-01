पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा:इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन के लिए 789 छात्रों के रजिस्ट्रेशन, 10 को आएगी लिस्ट

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • तीसरे राउंड में कम मिले आवेदन, इसलिए स्पॉट काउंसिलिंग की तैयारी

राज्य के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। तीसरे राउंड में प्रवेश के लिए कुल 789 छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। इसके अनुसार 10 नवंबर को प्रवेश के लिए लिस्ट जारी होगी। इस चरण में उपलब्ध सीटों की तुलना में आवेदन कम मिले हैं। इसलिए प्रवेश के लिए अब स्पॉट काउंसिलिंग की भी तैयारी की जा रही है। इसकी सूचना जल्द जारी होगी। 15 के बाद स्पॉट काउंसिलिंग की शुरू हो सकती है। इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में कुल 12021 सीटें हैं। इन सीटों के लिए दो चरण में काउंसिलिंग हो चुकी है। इसके अनुसार 3589 सीटों में एडमिशन हो चुके हैं। 8432 सीटों के लिए तीसरा राउंड कुछ दिन पहले शुरू हुआ। इसके लिए 789 छात्रों के रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए हैं। प्रवेश के लिए लिस्ट 10 नवंबर को जारी होगी। इसके अनुसार छात्रों को संबंधित काॅलेजों में 13 नवंबर तक प्रवेश लेना होगा। तीसरे राउंड में हुए रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद यह साफ हो गया है कि बड़ी संख्या में सीटें खाली रहेगी। इसे लेकर अब तकनीकी शिक्षा संचालनालय से स्पॉट काउंसिलिंग की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसके लिए फिर से आवेदन मंगाए जाएंगे? या फिर सीधे कॉलेजों में प्रवेश की अनुमति रहेगी।

पॉलिटेक्निक के लिए 566 छात्रों के रजिस्ट्रेशन
राज्य के पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेजों में भी एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेजों में करीब 10 हजार सीटें हैं। दो राउंड की काउंसिलिंग के बाद यहां करीब साढ़े तीन हजार छात्रों के प्रवेश हो चुके हैं। प्रवेश के तीसरे राउंड में साढ़े छह हजार सीटों के लिए 566 छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। इसके लिए भी 10 को लिस्ट जारी होगी। तीसरे राउंड में उपलब्ध सीटों की तुलना में रजिस्ट्रेशन कम हुए हैं। इसलिए पॉलिटेक्निक के लिए भी स्पॉट काउंसिलिंग होगी।

