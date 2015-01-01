पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी का मामला:छत्तीसगढ़ में एक सप्ताह तक और होगा किसानों का पंजीयन, अब 17 नवम्बर हुई आखिरी तारीख

रायपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले खरीफ सत्र में सरकार ने 19 लाख किसानों का पंजीयन किया था। फाइल फोटो।
  • इससे पहले 31 अक्टूबर और 10 नवम्बर तक होना था धान उत्पादक किसानों का पंजीयन
  • कांग्रेस नेताओं की मांग पर मुख्यमंत्री ने पंजीयन की तारीख बढ़ाने का फैसला किया

राज्य सरकार ने धान खरीदी के लिये किसानों के पंजीयन की समय सीमा एक सप्ताह के लिये आगे बढ़ा दी है। अब 17 नवम्बर तक किसानों का पंजीयन होगा। यह फैसला मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के निर्देश पर लिया गया है।

मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल से मिलकर सांसद छाया वर्मा, महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री अनिला भेंड़िया, विधायक सत्यनारायण शर्मा, कुलदीप जुनेजा, लखेश्वर बघेल, उत्तरी जांगड़े, प्रकाश नायक, भुवनेश्वर बघेल, कुंवर सिंह निषाद, विनोद सेवनलाल चंद्राकर ने इसकी मांग की थी।

कांग्रेस नेता जगदीश, चंद्रशेखर शुक्ला, गणपत जांगड़े, अरुण भद्रा ने भी मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात कर किसानों की मांग पर पंजीयन की अवधि बढ़ाने की मांग की। उनका कहना था, कुछ तकनीकी समस्याओं की वजह से पंजीयन में देरी हो रही है।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने अधिकारियों अधिकारियों से इन दिक्कतों का समाधान शीघ्रता से करने के निर्देश दिये हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों से कहा, किसानों को धान बेचने में किसी भी तरह की अड़चन का सामना न करना पड़े, इस बात का पूरा ध्यान रखा जाए।

मुख्य सचिव ने की तैयारियों की समीक्षा

इधर मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने खाद्य एवं सहकारिता विभाग के अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर खरीदी की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक सप्ताह के भीतर धान खरीदी के नये केंद्रों की सुचारू व्यवस्था करने को कहा।

मुख्य सचिव ने सभी धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में धान संग्रहण के लिए चबूतरों का निर्माण इस माह के अंत तक करने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। धान के अवैध परिवहन और अवैध बिक्री-खरीदी पर नियंत्रण के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल धान खरीदी की तैयारियों की लगातार समीक्षा कर रहे हैं।
एक दिसम्बर से प्रस्तावित है खरीदी

सरकार ने एक दिसम्बर से धान की खरीदी का समय प्रस्तावित किया है। इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है। हालांकि किसान संगठन और विपक्ष तत्काल खरीदी शुरू करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

