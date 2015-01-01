पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार गुलजार:त्योहार के 13 दिनों में 34 करोड़ रुपए की हुई रजिस्ट्री, लॉकडाउन के बाद सबसे बड़ी बिक्री

रायपुर
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • रियल एस्टेट के कारोबार को मिली ऑक्सीजन

दिवाली के शुभ मुहूर्त में इस साल लोगों ने जमकर जमीन और मकानों की खरीदी की। 1 से 13 नवंबर तक हर दिन 400 से ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रियां की गई। पिछले साल 2019 में इन 13 दिनों में केवल 11 करोड़ की रजिस्ट्री हुई। इस बार रिकार्ड तोड़ 34 करोड़ 78 लाख की रजिस्ट्रियां हुई। यानी इस साल तीन गुना ज्यादा रजिस्ट्री हुई। कोरोना काल में रियल एस्टेट के कारोबार को इस दिवाली बड़ी ऑक्सीजन मिली है। अभी तक मंदी और धीमे कारोबार से दो-चार हो रहे बिल्डरों ने जमकर कमाई की। किराये के और छोटे मकानों की परेशानी को खत्म करने के लिए लोगों ने शहर के अलावा आरंग, अभनपुर और तिल्दा में भी मकानों और जमीन की खरीदी की। इस वजह से शहर के साथ ही आउटर के भी आवासीय योजनाओं में सरकारी और प्राइवेट मकान खूब बिके। छत्तीसगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड और रायपुर विकास प्राधिकरण के ऑफरों का भी लोगों ने फायदा उठाया। प्राइवेट बिल्डरों ने मकानों की बिक्री के लिए कई तरह के ऑफर दिए थे। इसका असर भी बाजार में दिखाई दिया। केवल रायपुर में ही दिवाली के समय 2858 रजिस्ट्रियां की गई। पिछले साल इनकी संख्या केवल 1021 ही थी। नेशनल क्रेडाई के उपाध्यक्ष आनंद सिंघानिया ने बताया कि कोरोना में लोगों को किराया देने में परेशानी हुई। होम आइसोलेशन के लिए भी घर छोटा पड़ा। पहले से ही उम्मीद थी कि लोग जमीन-मकान की खरीदी में बड़ा निवेश करेंगे। लोगों की जरूरत के अनुसार ही मकान और फ्लैट बनाए गए। मकान खरीदने में आसानी हो, इसलिए कैश डिस्काउंट के साथ ही कई तरह के ऑफर दिए गए।

अधिकतर शुल्क कम या माफ भी कर दिए गए। इन ऑफरों का फायदा लोगों ने उठाया और मकानों की खरीदी की। होम लोन का इंटरेस्ट कम होने की वजह से भी लोगों को बैंक फायनेंस कराने में दिक्कत नहीं हुई। बैंकों ने भी लोन देने के लिए लोगों का सपोर्ट किया।

"केवल ऑनलाइन अप्वाइंटमेंट होने के बावजूद लोगों ने बड़ी संख्या में रजिस्ट्री कराई। इस साल तीन गुना ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रियां हुई। लोगों की सुविधा के लिए त्योहारी समय में अप्वाइंटमेंट और कामकाज का समय भी बढ़ाया था।"
-बीएस नायक, मुख्य पंजीयक रायपुर

