गाड़ी के बहाने 'गणतंत्र' की स्टेयरिंग:​​​​​​​दंतेवाड़ा में सरेंडर कर चुके नक्सलियों को CRPF जवान दे रहे वाहन चलाने की ट्रेनिंग; फिर बटालियन में ही मिलेगी नौकरी

दंतेवाड़ा41 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में सरेंडर कर चुके नक्सलियों को अब CRPF के जवान गणतंत्र से जोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। ऐसे ग्रामीणों को पहली बार सिविक एक्शन के तहत ट्रेनिंग में शामिल किया गया है।
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में सरेंडर कर चुके नक्सलियों को अब CRPF के जवान गणतंत्र से जोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। ऐसे ग्रामीणों को पहली बार सिविक एक्शन के तहत ट्रेनिंग में शामिल किया गया है।
  • प्रशिक्षण पूरा करने के बाद बनाया जाएगा सभी का लाइसेंस, पुलिस और प्रशासन के सहयोग से दिलाएंगे काम
  • सिविक एक्शन कार्यक्रम के तहत ग्रामीणों को दिया जाता है कौशल विकास प्रशिक्षण, पहली बार सरेंडर नक्सली शामिल

छत्तीसगढ़ के बस्तर में गनतंत्र के दम पर राष्ट्रीय पर्वों का विरोध करने वाले नक्सलियों के हाथों में अब गाड़ी के बहाने 'गणतंत्र' की स्टेयरिंग है। पर्चा फेंक कर और काले झंडे दिखाकर जो बहिष्कार करते थे, वे वाहनों की स्टेयरिंग थामे लोकतंत्र का हिस्सा बन चुके हैं। दंतेवाड़ा में सरेंडर कर चुके इन नक्सलियों को CRPF के जवान वाहन चलाने की ट्रेनिंग दे रहे हैं। इसके बाद पुलिस और प्रशासन के सहयोग से इन्हें काम भी दिलाया जाएगा।

बटालियन के डिप्टी कमांडेंट बलराम की देखरेख में सरेंडर नक्सलियों और ग्रामीण युवाओं ने ट्रेनिंग पूरी की है।
बटालियन के डिप्टी कमांडेंट बलराम की देखरेख में सरेंडर नक्सलियों और ग्रामीण युवाओं ने ट्रेनिंग पूरी की है।

बटालियन के डिप्टी कमांडेंट बलराम की देखरेख में सरेंडर नक्सलियों और ग्रामीण युवाओं ने ट्रेनिंग पूरी की है। CRPF 230 बटालियन के CO डब्ल्यूआर जोसुआ बताते हैं कि सभी को लाइसेंस दिया जाएगा। ड्राइविंग सीख चुके दो सरेंडर नक्सलियों को बटालियन में ही नौकरी देंगे। DIG विनय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि CRPF सिविक एक्शन कार्यक्रम के तहत कौशल विकास की ट्रेनिंग ग्रामीण युवाओं को ही देती है। पहली बार सरेंडर नक्सलियों को इसमें शामिल किया गया है।

4 साल में 70 से ज्यादा CRPF जवान हुए हैं शहीद
दरअसल, बस्तर में नक्सल हिंसा का सबसे ज़्यादा नुकसान CRPF को ही उठाना पड़ा है। इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि दक्षिण बस्तर में बदलावों के लिए 4 सालों में 70 से ज़्यादा जवानों की शहादत नक्सली हिंसा में हुई है। इसके बाद भी CRPF यहां के ग्रामीणों को ही नहीं, बल्कि सरेंडर कर चुके नक्सलियों के लिए भी मानवता की मिसाल पेश कर उन्हें गनतंत्र से दूर कर गणतंत्र से जोड़ने का काम कर रही है।

लेकिन, 2020 को एक भी जवान की शहादत नहीं
दंतेवाड़ा के अंदरूनी गांवों में CRPF ने एक सकारात्मक माहौल बनाया है। ग्रामीणों को साथ जोड़ा। उनके हितों के लिए काम किया। उनकी परेशानियों को समझा। 2020 पहला ऐसा साल रहा जहां CRPF सबसे ज़्यादा ग्रामीणों से जुड़कर उनके नजदीक पहुंची। नतीजा यह रहा कि ऐसे इलाकों में CRPF को ग्रामीणों का साथ मिला और जवानों ने नक्सल मंसूबे को नाकाम किया। नतीजा यह रहा है कि इस पूरे साल एक भी जवान की शहादत नहीं हुई।

'अब पता चला जवान और अफसर बहुत अच्छे हैं, और खून खराबा नहीं चाहिए'

  • बासनपुर के सरेंडर नक्सली राजेश ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में बताया कि जुलाई 2020 में उसने सरेंडर किया है। CRPF से पहले डर लगता था। मिलकर पता चला कि जवान और अधिकारी सब बहुत अच्छे हैं। अब डर नहीं लगता। गाड़ी चलाने की ट्रेनिंग लेकर काम करूंगा। सरेंडर नक्सली राजेश बताता है कि गाड़ी चलाने की ट्रेनिंग लेकर काम करूंगा।
  • झिरका का सोमलू नक्सलियों को सहयोग करने में जेल की सजा काट चुका है। छूटने के बाद नक्सलियों के लिए दोबारा काम करने लगा, लेकिन फिर सरेंडर कर दिया। सोमलू ने कहा कि जब पता चला कि जवान गाड़ी चलाने की ट्रेनिंग देंगे तो मैं भी पहुंच गया। सोमलू ने कहा कि जब पता चला कि जवान गाड़ी चलाने की ट्रेनिंग देंगे तो मैं भी पहुंच गया।
  • इसी गांव के सरेंडर नक्सली लक्ष्मण ने कहा कि जवान गाड़ी चलाना सिखा रहे। ऐसी ही ट्रेनिंग और भी लोगों को मिलनी चाहिए। सभी ने कहा कि नक्सलियों के बहकावे में आकर हम जवानों को दुश्मन समझ बैठे थे, लेकिन वे हमारे दुश्मन नहीं हैं। इनके साथ खून- खराबा नहीं होना चाहिए। धुरली के युवा अशोक तेलाम, भांसी के विनोद कुमार यादव सहित अन्य युवा भी जवानों से गाड़ी चलाना सीख रहे हैं।

सरेंडर नक्सलियों को रोजगार से जोड़ने ट्रेनिंग दे रहा, अच्छा लग रहा
नक्सलियों को हम खुद से अलग नहीं समझते हैं। ये सभी हमारे बीच के ही युवा हैं, सिर्फ रास्ता भटक चुके हैं। जिन्हें वापस समाज की मुख्यधारा में लाना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। पता चला कि इस बार सरेंडर नक्सलियों को भी ट्रेनिंग देनी है तो काफी अच्छा लगा।
- संतोष रॉय, कांस्टेबल, CRPF

