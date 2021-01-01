पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Republic Day 2021 Celebrations In Chhattisgarh Dantewada; 72nd Gantantra Diwas First Time Flag Hosting In Naxalite Abhujmad

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नक्सलगढ़ में लहराया तिरंगा:आजादी से 70 साल बाद अबूझमाड़ में गूंजे भारत मां के जयकारे; जिस सरपंच ने शहादत दी, उनके DRG जवान बेटे ने किया ध्वजारोहण

दंतेवाड़ा27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बच्चों और ग्रामीणों ने भारत मां की जयकारों के साथ तिरंगा रैली निकाली। करीब आधा किमी की दूरी तक निकाली गई इस रैली को शांति मार्च का नाम दिया गया।  - Dainik Bhaskar
बच्चों और ग्रामीणों ने भारत मां की जयकारों के साथ तिरंगा रैली निकाली। करीब आधा किमी की दूरी तक निकाली गई इस रैली को शांति मार्च का नाम दिया गया। 
  • दंतेवाड़ा के पाहुरनार गांव में SP सहित पहुंचे थे जवान, विकास और तिरंगे की मांग पर नक्सलियों ने कर दी थी सरपंच की हत्या
  • राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर हर बार काला झंडा फहरता था, इस बार बच्चों और ग्रामीणों ने हाथों में तिरंगा लेकर निकाला शांति मार्च

छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में मंगलवार का दिन खास हो गया। नक्सलियों की राजधानी कहे जाने वाले अबूझमाड़ में भारत मां के जयकारे गूंजे। इसके साथ ही गणतंत्र के आगे गनतंत्र हार गया। जिस पाहुरनार गांव में राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर हर बार काला झंडा फहराया जाता था, वहां आजादी के 70 साल बाद गणतंत्र दिवस पर तिरंगा लहरा रहा था। खास बात यह है कि गांव के सरपंच ने विकास और तिरंगे के लिए अपनी शहादत थी। आज उनके ही DRG जवान बेटे ने ध्वजारोहण किया।

गांव के सरपंच कोसेराम की इच्छा थी कि गांव में नक्सल का खात्मा हो और यहां हर राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर तिरंगा लहराया जाए। उनके बेटे ने तिरंगा फहराकर पिता के सपनों को सच किया।
गांव के सरपंच कोसेराम की इच्छा थी कि गांव में नक्सल का खात्मा हो और यहां हर राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर तिरंगा लहराया जाए। उनके बेटे ने तिरंगा फहराकर पिता के सपनों को सच किया।

दरअसल, गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन सुबह 6 बजे ही SP अभिषेक पल्लव अपने जवानों के साथ इंद्रावती नदी पार बसे गांव पाहुरनार पहुंच गए। इस दौरान गांव में सन्नाटा था। ग्रामीण जो बाहर दिखाई दे रहे थे, वे भी घर के अंदर चले गए। जबकि जवानों ने वहां ध्वजारोहण की तैयारियां शुरू की। जवानों को देख 2-3 बच्चे उनके पास आए। इस पर जवानों ने उन्हें तिरंगा पकड़ा दिया। बच्चे तिरंगा हाथ में लिए फहराते हुए खुशी-खुशी दौड़ रहे थे। उनके हौसले को देख ग्रामीण भी एक-एक कर एकत्र होना शुरू हो गए।

नक्सलियों की राजधानी कहे जाने वाले अबूझमाड़ में भारत मां के जयकारे गूंजे। इसके साथ ही गणतंत्र के आगे गनतंत्र हार गया।
नक्सलियों की राजधानी कहे जाने वाले अबूझमाड़ में भारत मां के जयकारे गूंजे। इसके साथ ही गणतंत्र के आगे गनतंत्र हार गया।

पिता की इच्छा पूरी करने जवान बेटे ने तिरंगा फहराया
गांव के सरपंच कोसेराम की इच्छा थी कि गांव में तिरंगा फहराया जाए। उन्होंने इसकी कोशिश भी की, लेकिन नक्सलियों ने सफल नहीं होने दिया और उनकी हत्या कर दी। पिता की इस इच्छा को उनके बेटे और DRG जवान ने पूरा करने के लिए गांव में ध्वजारोहण किया। इस दौरान बच्चों और ग्रामीणों ने भारत मां की जयकारों के साथ तिरंगा रैली निकाली। करीब आधा किमी की दूरी तक निकाली गई इस रैली को शांति मार्च का नाम दिया गया।

इंद्रावती नदी के ऊपर पाहुरनार गांव को जोड़ने पुल निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। इसे जल्द ही पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।
इंद्रावती नदी के ऊपर पाहुरनार गांव को जोड़ने पुल निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। इसे जल्द ही पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

दो साल पहले सरपंच की नक्सलियों ने कर दी थी हत्या
गांव के सरपंच कोसेराम हमेशा विकास की बात करते थे। उनकी इच्छा थी कि गांव में नक्सल का खात्मा हो और यहां हर राष्ट्रीय पर्व पर तिरंगा लहराया जाए। विकास के इस मुद्दे पर उन्होंने कई बार जिला प्रशासन से भी बात की थी, लेकिन नक्सलियों को यह पसंद नहीं आया और दो साल पहले जुलाई 2018 में उनकी हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद उनका बेटा पुलिस में भर्ती हुआ और तिरंगा फहराकर पिता के सपनों को सच किया।

आजादी के 70 साल बाद गांव में तिरंगा फहराया गया है। हर बार यहां काले झंडे ही लहराते थे। अगली बार 15 अगस्त को अंदरूनी गांव में ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा। भटके हुए युवा नक्सलियों को छोड़ मुख्य धारा में लौटें और बस्तर के विकास में अपना योगदान दें।
- अभिषेक पल्लव, SP, दंतेवाड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंITBP के जवानों ने माइनस 25 डिग्री तापमान में तिरंगा फहराया; संघ प्रमुख भागवत ने भी किया ध्वजारोहण - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser