  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Republic Day 2021 Celebrations In Chhattisgarh Jagdalpur Bastar Update; 72nd Gantantra Diwas Latest Today News

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:CM ने बस्तर में किया ध्वजारोहण; कहा- संविधान में दिए नागरिक अधिकारों की सुरक्षा हमारी जिम्मेदारी, कोई कानून आड़े आएगा तो निपटेंगे

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ में गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य समारोह जगदलपुर के लालबाग मैदान में हुआ। जहां मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने ध्वजा रोहण किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ में गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य समारोह जगदलपुर के लालबाग मैदान में हुआ। जहां मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने ध्वजा रोहण किया।
  • जगदलपुर के लालबाग मैदाान में हुआ मुख्य कार्यक्रम, मुख्यमंत्री ने तिरंगे को दी सलामी
  • उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए पुलिस अफसर और कोरोना वॉरियर्स का किया गया सम्मान

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह पर मंगलवार को बस्तर में ध्वजारोहण किया। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने बस्तर में विकास कार्यों को साझा किया। उन्होंने कहा कि संविधान में दिए नागरिक अधिकारों की सुरक्षा हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। कोई कानून आड़े आएगा तो उससे भी निपटेंगे। इस दौरान उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए पुलिस अफसर और कोरोना वॉरियर्स को सम्मानित किया गया।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने जगदलपुर के अमर शहीद स्मारक में शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने जगदलपुर के अमर शहीद स्मारक में शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

जगदलपुर के लालबाग मैदान में हुए कार्यक्रम में CM बघेल ने कहा, समाज के किसी भी वर्ग पर कहीं से कोई भी संकट आता है तो सरकार उनके साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़ी मिलेगी। किसानों, ग्रामीणों और आम जनता का सबसे बड़ा संरक्षक हमारा संविधान है। अगर कोई नया कानून इस व्यवस्था में आड़े आता है तो ऐसी चुनौती से निपटना राज्य सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है, जिसे हमने छत्तीसगढ़ कृषि उपज मंडी (संशोधन) विधेयक के माध्यम से निभाया।

रास्ते में आने वाली बाधाओं के निदान के लिए हर स्तर पर संघर्ष को तैयार
CM बघेल ने कहा, आज फिर एक बार कहना चाहता हूं कि संविधान ने जो संरक्षण आपको दिया है, उसके रास्ते में आने वाली बाधाओं के निदान के लिए हम हमेशा तत्पर रहेंगे। चाहे इसके लिए किसी भी स्तर पर संघर्ष करना पड़े। उन्होंने कहा, सरकार ने पिछले दो वर्षों में जरूरतमंद तबकों के हक और हित में बड़े कदम उठाए हैं। किसानों, ग्रामीणों, भूमिहीनों के साथ ही आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर तबकों को न्याय दिलाने को हम हर चुनौती का सामना करने को तैयार हैं।

प्राथमिकता में SC/ST, अनुसूचित अंचल और ग्रामीण
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि संविधान निर्माताओं की चिंता को साझा करें। आपस में विचार-विमर्श करें। संविधान के आधार पर देश चले, हमारे संसदीय लोकतंत्र की गौरवशाली परंपराओं का मान कायम रहे। इस दिशा में मजबूती से चलने का संकल्प लेना भी इस वक्त की एक बड़ी जरूरत है। पहली प्राथमिकता, अनुसूचित जनजाति व अनुसूचित जाति बहुल अंचल और ग्रामीण जनता है जिन्हें विकसित स्थानों और लोगों की बराबरी में लाने के लिए विशेष जतन की जरूरत है।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र खरीदने छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार तैयार है।
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र खरीदने छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार तैयार है।

राष्ट्रीय बाजार में उतरेगा डैनेक्स, कुपोषण में 26 फीसदी कमी आई
CM ने कहा, BPL परिवारों की अधिक संख्या को देखते हुए पूना माड़ाकाल दंतेवाड़ा कार्यक्रम शुरू किया है। ये अन्य जिलों में भी विकास का आधार बनेगा। इस अभियान से दंतेवाड़ा में 10 माह में कुपोषण की दर 26 प्रतिशत कम हुई। 500 एकड़ भूमि लघु उद्योगों के लिए चिह्नांकित की गई। रोजगार के नए अवसर बने। स्थानीय लोगों को जोड़कर 4 कारखाने शुरू किए गए हैं, जो रेडिमेड परिधानों के नए ब्रांड डैनेक्स (दंतेवाड़ा नेक्स्ट) को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बाजार में उतारेंगे।

झीरम गांव में आजादी के 73 साल बाद पहुंची बिजली
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, झीरम गांव में आजादी के 73 साल बाद बिजली पहुंचने की जितनी खुशी बस्तरवासियों को है, उससे अधिक खुशी हमें है। बस्तर में 400 KV से लेकर 132 KV. का ऐसा अति उच्च दाब नेटवर्क बनाया गया, जिससे बस्तर में दोहरी-तिहरी बिजली आपूर्ति की व्यवस्था हो। इसी प्रकार सौर ऊर्जा से घरों, अस्पतालों, शालाओं, आश्रमों को रोशन करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। बस्तर को दूरसंचार टॉवर और हवाई सेवाओं से जोड़कर सुगम सम्पर्क का एक नया युग भी शुरू किया गया।

दंतेवाड़ा में शुरू किए गए रेडिमेड परिधानों के नए ब्रांड डैनेक्स (दंतेवाड़ा नेक्स्ट) को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बाजार में उतारेंगे।
दंतेवाड़ा में शुरू किए गए रेडिमेड परिधानों के नए ब्रांड डैनेक्स (दंतेवाड़ा नेक्स्ट) को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर बाजार में उतारेंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री बघेल के भाषण की मुख्य बातें

  • किसानों, ग्रामीणों तथा आम जनता का सबसे बड़ा संरक्षक हमारा संविधान है। कमजोर तबकों को न्याय दिलाने के लिए हर चुनौती का सामना करेंगे।
  • किसानों-कर्मवीरों-वन आश्रितों-स्थानीय कलाओं के लिए सरकारी खजाने को खोला है।
  • कोरोना वैक्सीन की खोज करने वाले वैज्ञानिकों को नमन। प्रदेश वासियों से टीका-करण अभियान सफल बनाने के लिए सहयोग मांगा।
  • राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ से स्थानीय विकास होगा और आजीविका के नए साधनों का निर्माण हो सकेगा।
  • प्रदेश की 97 प्रतिशत आबादी को पोषण सुरक्षा दी गई। 99 हजार बच्चे कुपोषण मुक्त हुए।
  • दो वर्षों में औसतन 2 हजार बसाहटों में प्रतिवर्ष बिजली पहुंचाई। सर्वाधिक धान खरीदी का कीर्तिमान बना।
  • दूरसंचार टॉवर और हवाई सेवाओं से बस्तर में एक नया युग की शुरूआत हुई। नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र खरीदने छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार तैयार है।
