वन विभाग में तबादले:छत्तीसगढ़ में 9 IFS अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारियां बदली, पीसी पाण्डेय बने वन विकास निगम के MD

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मंत्रालय में प्रतिनियुक्ति भी बदली
  • म्हस्के ही जगह प्रेम कुमार बने वन सचिव

राज्य सरकार ने भारतीय वन सेवा के अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारियां बदली हैं। कई अफसरों को प्रभार वाले पदों पर ही नियमित कर दिया गया है। नये बदलाव के तहत 1987 बैच के पीसी पाण्डेय काे प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य वन विकास निगम का प्रबंध संचालक बनाया गया है। पाण्डेय पहले से प्रभारी प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक थे।

वहीं 1988 बैच के IFS जयसिंह म्हस्के की प्रतिनियुक्ति खत्म कर मंत्रालय से वन मुख्यालय बुला लिया गया है। म्हस्के वन विभाग के सचिव थे। उनकी जगह 1994 बैच के प्रेम कुमार को मंत्रालय में वन विभाग का सचिव बनाकर भेजा गया है। प्रेम कुमार अभी वन मुख्यालय में मुख्य वन संरक्षक सतर्कता की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे हैं।

IFS शैलेंद्र कुमार सिंह को अपर प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक संरक्षण से हटाकर अपर प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक अनुश्रवण एवं मूल्यांकन की जिम्मेदारी मिली है। अपर प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक सुधीर कुमार अग्रवाल को प्रशासन से हटाकर वित्त और बजट की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

अपर प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक अरुण कुमार पाण्डेय को वन्य प्राणी से हटाकर प्रशासन की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। प्रभारी अपर प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक भूमि-प्रबंधक, सुनील कुमार मिश्र को उसी पद पर नियमित कर दिया गया है।

राज्य वन विकास निगम के कार्यकारी संचालक रहे अनूप कुमार विश्वास को वन मुख्यालय में अपर प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक-वन्य प्राणी की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। मुख्य वन संरक्षक ओमप्रकाश यादव को अपर प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक बनाया गया है।

