पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सियासी तोड़फोड़:जोगी के करीबी आरके राय जाएंगे भाजपा के साथ, कहा-क्षेत्रीय दल में कोई भविष्य नहीं

रायपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य पुलिस सेवा के अधिकारी रहे आरके राय को अजीत जोगी राजनीति में लाए थे। फाइल फोटो।
  • मरवाही उपचुनाव में मतदान से पहले ही बिखर गई जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़
  • दो विधायक कांग्रेस में जाने को तैयार

मरवाही उपचुनाव में मतदान से पहले ही दिवंगत पूर्व मुख्यमत्री अजीत जोगी का सपना बिखरता दिख रहा है। जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ के दो विधायकों देवव्रत सिंह और प्रमोद शर्मा के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की अटकलों के बीच जोगी के करीबी और गुंडरदेही से विधायक रहे आरके राय ने भाजपा के साथ जाने की घोषणा कर दी है।

दैनिक भास्कर के साथ चर्चा में आरके राय ने बताया, आज वे मरवाही में भाजपा के कई कार्यक्रमों में शामिल हुए थे। उन्होंने भाजपा के साथ जुड़ने का मन बना लिया है। छत्तीसगढ़ में किसी क्षेत्रीय दल का कोई भविष्य नहीं है। इसलिए वे भाजपा जैसी राष्ट्रीय पार्टी के साथ अपना भविष्य देख रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा, सरकार के साथ जाना होता तो वे भी कांग्रेस के साथ जाते लेकिन वे राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जैसे नेतृत्व के साथ जुड़ना चाहते हैं। प्रदेश नेतृत्व से उनकी बात भी हो गई है। अगले कुछ दिनों में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ रमन सिंह पार्टी में प्रवेश की तारीख तय करेंगे तो औपचारिक रूप से प्रवेश ले लिया जाएगा। आरके राय ने दावा किया कि जनता कांग्रेस से कई लोग भाजपा में जाने को तैयार हैं। आरके राय ने दावा किया, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी से भी उनकी कई बार इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा हुई थी। तय हुआ था कि किसी राष्ट्रीय दल के साथ जुड़कर ही भविष्य की राजनीति की जाए, इसी में प्रदेश का भी भला है। आरके राय जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ विधायक दल के सचिव और पार्टी की केंद्रीय कोर कमेटी के सचिव भी हैं। उनके भाजपा में जाने को अमित जोगी के लिए तगड़ा झटका माना जा रहा है।

राहुल गांधी को गधा कहा था

राज्य पुलिस सेवा के अधिकारी रहे आरके राय को अजीत जोगी ही राजनीति में लाए थे। गुंडरदेही विधानसभा में उन्हें कांग्रेस का टिकट मिला और जीते। 2016 में अजीत जोगी ने अलग पार्टी बनाई तो कांग्रेस विधायक रहते हुए आरके राय उनके साथ मंच पर मौजूद थे। आरके राय ने कांग्रेस नेतृत्व को कई बार असहज किया। एक बार उन्होंने राहुल गांधी के लिए कह दिया कि वे गधे हैं, जिन्हें घोड़ा नहीं बनाया जा सकता। उसके बाद कांग्रेस ने उन्हें निलंबित कर दिया। उसके बाद भी, राय विधानसभा में कांग्रेस विधायक बने रहे।

अमित ने कहा, धर्मजीत सिंह भी रमन सिंह से मिले हैं

जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ के अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कहा, आरके राय ने शुक्रवार को मरवाही में भाजपा नेताओं के साथ मंच साझा किया, यह उनकी जानकारी में है। पार्टी विधायक दल के नेता धर्मजीत सिंह भी आज डॉ रमन सिंह से मिले हैं। हमारे बीच कोई असहमति नहीं है। प्रशासन हमें मंच नहीं दे रहा है। ऐसे में हम भाजपा के मंच का इस्तेमाल अपने परिवार के लिए न्याय मांगने में कर रहे हैं। अमित जोगी ने कहा, जल्दी ही सभी वरिष्ठ नेताओं की बैठक बुलाकर इन मुद्दों पर विस्तृत चर्चा कर ली जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें