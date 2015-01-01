पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराध, हंगामा फिर कार्रवाई:बेमेतरा में घर में घुसे लुटेरों के बाद गर्भवती महिला की हत्या की; परिजन ने शव सड़क पर रख 4 घंटे जाम किया स्टेट हाईवे

बेमेतरा9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के बेमेतरा में बुधवार देर शाम चोरी के इरादे से घर में घुसे बदमाशों ने लूटपाट के बाद गर्भवती महिला की हत्या का दी। गुस्साए परिजनों ने अगले दिन गुरुवार को शव सड़क पर रख स्टेट हाईवे जाम कर दिया। (रिंकी जैन, फाइल फोटो)
  • साजा क्षेत्र के देवकर नगर पंचायत की घटना, करवा चौथ के दिन अकेली थी महिला
  • पूछताछ के दौरान परिजनों से अभद्रता करने पर ASI और कांस्टेबल लाइन हाजिर

छत्तीसगढ़ के बेमेतरा में बुधवार देर शाम चोरी के इरादे से घर में घुसे बदमाशों ने लूटपाट के बाद गर्भवती महिला की हत्या का दी। घटना के समय महिला घर में अकेली थी। गुस्साए परिजनों ने अगले दिन गुरुवार को शव सड़क पर रख स्टेट हाईवे जाम कर दिया। अफसरों ने एक ASI और एक कांस्टेबल को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया। इसके बाद परिजन शांत हुए। मामला साजा थाना क्षेत्र का है।

कमरे में हत्या के बाद यहीं महिला का शव पड़ा मिला। धारदार हथियार के हमले से कमरे में खून ही खून फैल गया।
कमरे में हत्या के बाद यहीं महिला का शव पड़ा मिला। धारदार हथियार के हमले से कमरे में खून ही खून फैल गया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, नगर पंचायत देवकर निवासी खेतमल जैन और उनकी पत्नी रेशमी बाई बुधवार शाम करीब 7.30 बजे बाजार गए हुए थे। जबकि उनका बेटा पुखराज किसी काम से बाहर था। घर में अकेली उनकी बहू रिंकी जैन (30) मौजूद थी। इसी बीच पीछे के दरवाजे से बदमाश अंदर घुस आए और लूटपाट के दौरान रिंकी पर हमला कर दिया। परिजन लौटे तो अंदर खून से लथपथ रिंकी पड़ी हुई थी।

सिर और पेट पर किया धारदार हथियार से वार, उपचार के दौरान मौत
रिंकी के सिर और पेट पर धारदार हथियार से वार किया गया था। परिजन घायल रिंकी की साजा के सरकारी अस्पताल ले गए, जहां उपचार के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद गुस्साए परिजनों ने समाज के लोगों के साथ मिलकर गुरुवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे शव को स्टेट हाईवे पर रखकर जाम लगा दिया। इससे दुर्ग-बेमेतरा स्टेट हाईवे बंद हो गया और वाहनों की लाइन लग गई।

वारदात के बाद पूछताछ करते पुलिसकर्मी।
वारदात के बाद पूछताछ करते पुलिसकर्मी।

पुलिसकर्मियों पर गिरी गाज, फिर माने परिजन
सूचना मिलने पर अफसर भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। एडिशन एसपी विमल बैस, साजा SDM आशुतोष चतुर्वेदी ने जल्द ही आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन दिया। साथ ही पूछताछ के दौरान अभद्रता के मामले में देवकर पुलिस चौकी के ASI गौकरन वर्मा और साजा थाने के कांस्टेबल कन्हैया लाल शर्मा को लाइन हाजिर किए जाने के बाद आंदोलन शाम करीब 4.30 बजे खत्म हुआ।

हार्डवेयर के नामी व्यापारी है परिवार, बहू की हत्या से सदमे में
हार्डवेयर के क्षेत्र में नामी व्यापारी गोलछा परिवार अपनी बहू की हत्या के बाद सदमे में है। करवाचौथ के दिन पत्नी का व्रत भी अधूरा रह गया। पति ने बताया कि पूरा परिवार त्योहार में खुश था। शाम तक यह खुशियों मातम में बदल गई। बेमेतरा एसपी दिव्यांग पटेल ,साजा टीआई और देवकर चौकी घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे हुए थे। वारदात स्थल पर पुलिस ने खोजी कुत्तों की मदद से सबूत जुटाने का प्रयास किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें