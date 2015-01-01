पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भिलाई में 'चादर गैंग':दुकान के सामने चादर लगाकर 10 मिनट में 7 लाख का मोबाइल ले गए चोर; ट्रैफिक टावर से 50 मीटर दूर वारदात

भिलाई4 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में नया 'चादर गैंग' सक्रिय हो गया है। गैंग ने एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक शॉप के बाहर चादर लगाकर वहां से महज 10 मिनट में 7 लाख रुपए का मोबाइल और ऐसेसरीज पार कर दिया।
  • सुपेला क्षेत्र में मंगलवार तड़के हुई वारदात, एक दिन बाद पुलिस ने दर्ज की एफआईआर
  • गैंग में 12 लोग, इनमें दो महिलाएं भी शामिल, सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई पूरी घटना

छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई में नया 'चादर गैंग' सक्रिय हो गया है। गैंग ने एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक शॉप के बाहर चादर लगाकर वहां से महज 10 मिनट में 7 लाख रुपए का मोबाइल और ऐसेसरीज पार कर दिया। घटना मंगलवार तड़के ट्रैफिक टावर से 50 मीटर की दूरी पर हुई है, लेकिन पुलिस ने एफआईआर अगले दिन बुधवार को दर्ज किया। मामला सुपेला थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, हरनाबांधा निवासी सुशील साहू की सुपेला चौक के पास मोबाइल और एसेसरीज की दुकान है। वह मंगलवार सुबह दुकान खोलने पहुंचा तो देखा कि शटर का ताला टूटा हुआ है। वह अंदर घुसा तो सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। दुकान में लगे सारे मोबाइल और अन्य सामान गायब थे। पुलिस को सूचना मिली, पर गायब सामान का बिल लाकर एफआईआर दर्ज कराने को कहा।

गैंग में शामिल महिलाओं ने पहले रैकी की, 10 मिनट बाद साथियों संग लौटीं
दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे का फुटेज देखने पर पता चला है कि गैंग में दो महिलाएं समेत 8 से 10 बदमाश शामिल हैं। दो महिलाओं ने पहले दुकान की रैकी की। इसके लिए वह करीब 20 मिनट तक पास की ही दुकान में बैठी रहीं। फिर वहां से चली गईं। 10 मिनट बाद 4.40 बजे अपने साथियों के साथ लौटीं। गैंग के कुछ सदस्य दुकान के सामने चादर लगाकर खड़े हो गए। बाकी शटर ऊंचा कर अंदर घुसे।

डिब्बे फाड़कर फेंके, मोबाइल और स्मार्ट वॉच ले गए
बदमाशों के अंदर जाने के बाद बाकी दुकान के सामने से हट गए। दुकान के अंदर बदमाशों ने डिब्बे फाड़कर फेंक दिए और मोबाइल लेकर भाग निकले। दुकानदार के मुताबिक दुकान से 37 नए मोबाइल और करीब 10 एसेसरीज चोरी हुए हैं। इनमें कुछ स्मार्ट वॉच भी शामिल है। बदमाशों ने डिस्पले में लगे एक भी डमी पीस को हाथ तक नहीं लगाया। चोरी गए सामान की कीमत करीब 7 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है।

