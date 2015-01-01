पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हार के आरोपों का जवाब:साय ने कहा - भाजपा बड़ा परिवार, मनमुटाव हो सकते हैं, पर सबका उद्देश्य पार्टी का हित

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने कहा- दो साल में ही कांग्रेस की सरकार फेल हो गई है

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय का कहना है कि भाजपा एक बड़ा परिवार है, जहां पदाधिकारियों या कार्यकर्ताओं में मनमुटाव हो सकता है। परिवार के भीतर के मामले आपस में मिल-बैठकर सुलझाए जाते हैं। भास्कर दफ्तर पहुंचे भाजपा अध्यक्ष साय ने नेताओं द्वारा हार पर सवाल खड़े करने सवाल पर कहा कि सभी पार्टी के शुभचिंतक हैं और उनका उद्देश्य पार्टी की भलाई है। संगठन में नियुक्तियों के संबंध में कार्यकर्ताओं की नाराजगी के संबंध में उन्होंने कहा कि सबको खुश नहीं रखा जा सकता, सर्वमान्य नेता भी नहीं मिलते, लेकिन नई कार्यकारिणी को लेकर पार्टी में उत्साह है। साय ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस की सरकार लोक लुभावन वादे कर सत्ता में आ गई, लेकिन दो साल में ही पूरी तरह फेल हो गई है। दो साल हो गए लेकिन धान खरीदी, दो साल का बोनस, बेरोजगारी भत्ता, नियमितीकरण जैसे वादे पूरे नहीं कर सके। कर्मचारी भी परिवर्तन के मूड में थे, लेकिन उन्हें भी अब लग रहा है कि भाजपा की सरकार सबसे अच्छी है। प्रदेश में एक तरह से गुंडाराज चल रहा है। सत्ताधारी पार्टी के ही विधायक पुलिस पर आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि वहां हर काम का रेट लिस्ट लगा दें। बिलासपुर विधायक ने अपनी ही सरकार को आइना दिखाया है। यह पहला मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एसपी पर यही आरोप लगा चुके हैं।

कांग्रेस का ध्येय- लूटो-खसोटो क्योंकि अगला मौका अब नहीं मिलेगा
साय ने कहा कि प्रदेश में सब तरफ भ्रष्टाचार फैला है। कांग्रेस नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं का एक ही ध्येय है, लूटो-खसोटो क्योंकि वे मानते हैं कि उन्हें दूसरा मौका नहीं मिलेगा। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोगों के हित के लिए पक्के आवास, हर घर शौचालय, पाइपलाइन से पीने का पानी सप्लाई करने की योजनाएं लाईं। राज्य को 7000 करोड़ रुपए दिए, लेकिन उसमें भी पैसे का बंदरबांट हुआ। कांग्रेस राज में बिना पैसे के कोई काम नहीं हो रहा।

भाजपा हमेशा चुनावी मोड में क्योंकि उद्देश्य सत्ता पाना नहीं, सेवा करना है
प्रशिक्षण वर्ग के साथ चुनावी तैयारी के संबंध में सवाल पर साय ने कहा कि भाजपा हमेशा चुनावी मोड में होती है, क्योंकि पार्टी का उद्देश्य सत्ता पाना नहीं, बल्कि लोगों की सेवा करना है। इसी उद्देश्य से कार्यकर्ताओं का लोगों से संपर्क लगातार जारी रहता है। दिवाली के बाद अब भाजपा आक्रामक ढंग से कांग्रेस सरकार के खिलाफ मैदान में उतरेगी। मरवाही में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान सरकार के खिलाफ नाराजगी दिखी। इसका फायदा मिलेगा।

