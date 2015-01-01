पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Sajda's Connections Were Met With Other State Brokers, Seeing Matrimonial Advertisements And Making Older People Buyers

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छत्तीसगढ़ में मानव तस्करी:साजदा के कनेक्शन दूसरे राज्य के दलालों से मिले, वैवाहिक विज्ञापन देखकर अधिक उम्र वालों को बनाती थी खरीदार

राजनांदगांव/डोंगरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • डोंगरगढ़ की पीड़िता के मामले में जुड़े सभी तार खंगाले जा रहे

डोंगरगढ़ में महिला तस्करी के मामले में पकड़ी गई सरगना साजदा से पूछताछ में उसके नेटवर्क का खुलासा हो सकता है। अभी तक उसने यह माना है कि उसके दूसरे राज्यों में दलालों से कनेक्शन हैं। वह लड़कियों से देह व्यापार भी कराती थी और उन्हें दूसरे राज्यों में भेजने के लिए ग्राहक ढूंढती थी। उसके लिए दिल्ली में हमेशा एक घर किराए पर उपलब्ध रहता था। यह गिरोह वैवाहिक विज्ञापनों के जरिए भी अपने ग्राहक तलाश करते थे। विज्ञापन देखकर ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों से संपर्क करते थे। ऐसे कितने लोगों को उन्होंने लड़कियां बेची हैं, इसका खुलासा अभी नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन पुलिस का दावा है कि जल्द ही बड़ा खुलासा होगा। गौरतलब है कि सोमवार को साजदा सैयद समेत 4 लोग मानव तस्करी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार हुए हैं। इन लोगों ने एक महिला को तीन महीने पहले अगवा किया, उसके साथ दुष्कर्म हुआ और फिर उसे दो बार बेचा गया। महिला भागकर हरियाणा पुलिस के पास पहुंची, जहां से पीड़िता को उसके बेटे समेत खरीदारों से छुड़ाकर डोंगरगढ़ भेजा गया, जिसके बाद साजदा सैयद, जुनैद, सलमान व शुभम तिवारी को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

इनसे पूछताछ कर पुलिस की टीम हरियाणा गई है। पुलिस को साजदा और उसके साथियों ने बताया कि साजदा देह व्यापार का काम भी करती है और दूसरे राज्यों से भी लड़कियां छत्तीसगढ़ लाती है और यहां से भी बाहर लड़कियां भेजती है। उसका बड़ा नेटवर्क है। वो लंबे समय से इस रैकेट का हिस्सा है, जिसे राजनांदगांव सहित दूसरे जिलों से भी युवतियों के दिल्ली सहित आसपास के राज्यों में भेजे जाने की पूरी जानकारी है। कई शहरों के लॉज में उसकी सेटिंग है। इसके अलावा ये आरोपी इंटरनेट पर वैवाहिक विज्ञापन देखते थे। इसके जरिए से वे अगवा लड़कियों को खरीदने वाले ग्राहक ढूंढते थे।
खासकर टारगेट में ऐसे लोग रहते थे, जिनकी उम्र अधिक है और उन्हें किसी भी समाज या स्तर की युवती चाहिए होती थी। ऐसे लोगों से स्थानीय तस्करों के माध्यम से संपर्क साधते थे। इसके बाद युवती के बदले लाखों रुपए में सौदा होता है। इसके लिए कमजोर वर्ग की युवतियों और कम उम्र की महिलाओं को टारगेट बनाया जाता है।
पहला टारगेट दिल्ली का दलाल और दोनों खरीदार
इस मामले में पुलिस सबसे पहले दिल्ली के दलाल और दोनों खरीदार को गिरफ्तार करने निकली हुई है। टीम रवाना हो चुकी है। दिल्ली के दलाल की गिरफ्तारी अहम है। इसी से पता चलेगा कि हरियाणा में किन लोगों ने पीड़िता को खरीदा था। पुलिस सारी कड़ियां तलाश रही है।

एसपी बोले - टीम हरियाणा रवाना, जल्द बड़ी कार्रवाई
एसपी श्रवण ने कहा कि मामले से जुड़े संदिग्धों की पतासाजी टीम कर रही है। इनसे जुड़े लोगों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी होगी। इसके बाद मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई भी सामने आएगी। मानव तस्करी के एंगल से जुड़े सारे कनेक्शन खंगालने के लिए टीम जुट गई है। पीड़िता को खरीदने वालों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद साजदा से मिलकर उसे बेचने वाले दलाल की भी पूरी जानकारी बाहर आएगी।

दुर्ग संभाग और पड़ोसी जिलों में तस्करी के ग्राफ काे जानिए

जिला20172018कुल
राजनांदगांव000
बालोद022
बेमेतरा303
कवर्धा101
रायपुर044

मानव तस्करी मामले के दोषियों की संख्या, जानिए छत्तीसगढ़ समेत टॉप-5 राज्यों के नाम

प्रदेश201620172018
झारखंड0110110
उत्तरप्रदेश1137177
आंध्रप्रदेश22648
मध्यप्रदेश02028
पं. बंगाल1131
छत्तीसगढ़027

सबसे ज्यादा मानव तस्करी इन राज्यों में, छग समेत टॉप-5 राज्यों के नाम, जानिए

प्रदेश201620172018
पं. बंगाल3579357172
राजस्थान142231686
झारखंड109373373
महाराष्ट्र517310311
तेलंगाना229329242
छत्तीसगढ़684851

हाईपावर कमेटी बनाकर जांच हो
"पीड़िता ने जो भी खुलासे किए हैं, वह बड़ी कार्रवाई के लिए मददगार हैं। सरकार को हाईपावर कमेटी गठित कर मानव तस्करी के मामलों की जांच करानी चाहिए। हर जिले में स्पेशल सेल बना कर ऐसे मामलों की निगरानी और कार्रवाई की जरूरत है। गिरोह पूरे राज्य में सक्रिय है। इसमें कड़े कदम उठने की जरूरत है।"
-डॉ. रमन सिंह, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री

दोषी जल्द पकड़े जाएंगे
"हमने आईजी से कहा है कि मामले में अधिक से अधिक अफसर लगाकर इनपुट पर जांच कराएं। देश में जहां-जहां जाना पड़े अफसरों को भेजें। दोषियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार करें। इस मामले में अभी टास्क फोर्स बनाने जैसी जरूरत नहीं है।"
-ताम्रध्वज साहू, गृहमंत्री

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें