पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनावी बदले की आशंका:​​​​​​​राजनांदगांव में थाने से 3 किमी दूर वारदात, नक्सलियों ने महिला सरपंच के ससुर और उपसरपंच के पति को गला रेतकर मार डाला

राजनांदगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव में सोमवार देर रात नक्सलियों ने महिला सरपंच के ससुर और एक अन्य गांव की महिला उपसरपंच के पति की हत्या कर दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव में सोमवार देर रात नक्सलियों ने महिला सरपंच के ससुर और एक अन्य गांव की महिला उपसरपंच के पति की हत्या कर दी।
  • मानपुर क्षेत्र के कामखेड़ा और मोरारपानी गांव में नक्सलियों ने किया देर रात हमला
  • पंचायत चुनाव में अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से खड़े किए थे उम्मीदवार, हारने पर बदला ले रहे हैं नक्सली

छत्तीसगढ़ के राजनांदगांव में थाने से महज 3 किमी दूर सोमवार देर रात नक्सलियों ने दो अलग-अलग गांवों में जमकर उत्पात मचाया। नक्सलियों ने महिला सरपंच के ससुर और पड़ोसी गांव की महिला उप सरपंच के पति की हत्या की हत्या कर दी। दोनों को नक्सलियों ने गला रेतकर मार डाला और फिर शव को घर के पास ही फेंककर भाग गए। इसे नक्सलियों के चुनावी बदले से भी जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। दोनों वारदात मानपुर क्षेत्र की हैं।

काम खेड़ा गांव में नक्सली महिला सरपंच के घर में घुस आए और उनके ससुर इंदल शाह मंडावी की गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी।
काम खेड़ा गांव में नक्सली महिला सरपंच के घर में घुस आए और उनके ससुर इंदल शाह मंडावी की गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, कोका थाना क्षेत्र के काम खेड़ा गांव में सोमवार रात बड़ी संख्या में हथियारबंद नक्सली महिला सरपंच के घर में घुस आए। वहां सरपंच के ससुर इंदल शाह मंडावी को नक्सली उठा ले गए और फिर गला रेतकर मार दिया। उनके शव को वहीं घर के पास ही फेंक गए। बताया जा रहा है कि नक्सली महिला सरपंच के पति को मारने के लिए आए थे। इसकी आशंका से सरपंच और उसका पति पहले ही अपने एक रिश्तेदार के घर चले गए थे।

नक्सलियों ने लगाया है पुलिस का मुखबिर होने का आरोप
बताया जा रहा है कि नक्सलियों ने पंचायत चुनाव लड़ाने के लिए महिला के ससुर को जिम्मेदार बताया और कुल्हाड़ी से वार कर उन्हें मार डाला। इसके बाद नक्सली पास के गांव मोरारपानी पहुंचे। वहां भी उन्होंने उसी तरह से उप सरपंच के पति धनसाय घावड़े को मार दिया और लाश फेंक गए। दोनों ही गांव महाराष्ट्र बार्डर से लगे हुए हैं। हालांकि पुलिस अभी तक उप सरपंच के पति के शव को कब्जे में नहीं ले सकी है।

नक्सलियों ने अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से अपने उम्मीदवार खड़े किए
बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों ही हत्याएं राजनीतिक कारणों से हुई हैं। पंचायत चुनाव में नक्सलियों ने अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से अपने उम्मीदवार चुनाव में उतारे थे और विरोध में किसी को भी लड़ने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। इसके बावजूद कुछ उम्मीदवार उनके विरोध में खड़े हुए और जीत भी गए। इसी के चलते उनकी हत्याएं की जा रही हैं। हालांकि नक्सलियों ने इन पर पुलिस का मुखबिर होने का आरोप लगाया है।

भाजपा नेता को बताया संघ का आदमी, 25 अन्य को भी चेतावनी
नक्सलियों ने जो इससे पहले 13 जनवरी को भी सरपंच पति को मार दिया था। इस दौरान पर्चा फेंककर वारदात की जिम्मेदारी आरकेबी डिवीजन ने ली थी। उनके हवाले से बयान जारी कर भाजपा नेता राजू टांडिया को RSS का नेता बताते हुए जनता से माफी मांगने का फरमान जारी किया। माफी नहीं मांगने पर जान से मारने की चेतावनी दी है। इसके साथ ही 25 अन्य लोगों को भी कथित तौर पर पुलिस का मुखबिर बताते हुए चेतावनी दी गई है।

27 दिन में इसी क्षेत्र में 4 लोगों की हत्याएं कर चुके हैं नक्सली

  • 29 दिसंबर : मानपुर थाने से महज 4 किमी दूर टांगापानी गांव में एक युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। उसके ऊपर भी नक्सलियों ने पुलिस का मुखबिर होने का आरोप लगाया था।
  • 13 जनवरी : मोहला मानपुर के परदोनी में सरपंच के पति मैनू राम सलाम से नक्सलियों ने मारपीट की और फिर अगवा कर अपने साथ गांव से बाहर ले गए। इसके बाद उनकी गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी और शव को गांव के पास ही फेंक दिया था।
  • 25 जनवरी : मानपुर ब्लॉक के ही काम खेड़ा गांव में महिला सरपंच के ससुर इंदल शाह मंडावी और पड़ोसी गांव मोरारपानी की उप सरपंच के पति धनसाय घावड़े को मार दिया और लाश फेंक गए।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 महीने में दूसरी बार 10 हजार से कम नए मरीज मिले; आज एक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत दुनिया में 15वें नंबर पर पहुंच सकता है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser