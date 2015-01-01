पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:रविवि से सात हजार लेते थे डिग्रियां, कोरोना काल में संख्या घटकर आधी

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
पं.रविशंकर शुक्ल विश्वविद्यालय को सालभर में डिग्रियों के लिए करीब 7-8 हजार आवेदन मिलते हैं। जबकि इसकी तुलना में ग्रेजुएशन व पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन में पास होने वाले छात्रों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा है। पहले से ही डिग्रियों के प्रति छात्रों की दिलचस्पी कम रही है। काेरोना काल में और असर पड़ा है। इस साल 3 से साढ़े 3 हजार छात्रों ने ही डिग्री के लिए आवेदन किया। शिक्षाविदों का कहना है कि कोरोना काल में कॉलेज व विश्वविद्यालय में क्लास रूम टीचिंग बंद रही है। संस्थानों में छात्रों की आवाजाही प्रवेश तक ही सीमित रही। यह स्थिति न सिर्फ राज्य में बल्कि अन्य राज्यों में भी रही। इसके अलावा लॉकडाउन की वजह से कई बार संस्थान पूरी तरह से बंद रहे। इन कारणों से भी कई छात्रों ने डिग्री के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया। इसलिए इस बार आवेदन की संख्या कम रही। इसे लेकर विवि के अफसरों का कहना है कि जिन छात्रों ने डिग्री के लिए आवेदन किया, उन्हें निर्धारित समय में डिग्री भेज दी गई।

डिग्री के लिए वेबसाइट पर कर सकते हैं आवेदन
रविवि के अफसरों का कहना है यहां डिग्री के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की सुविधा दी गई है। विवि की वेबसाइट www.prsu.ac.in पर इसके लिए आवेदन किया जा सकता है। यहां डिग्रियाें के लिए दाे तरह के आवेदन हैं। अर्जेंट डिग्री के तहत शुल्क करीब 700 रुपए है। इसके तहत आवेदन करने पर सप्ताहभर के भीतर डिग्री मिल जाती है। इसके अलावा सामान्य आवेदन भी किया जा सकता है। इसका शुल्क 300 रुपए है। इसके तहत भी डिग्री जल्द दी जाती है। अफसरों का कहना है कि डाक के माध्यम छात्र के पते पर डिग्रिंया भेजी जाती है। आवेदन करने के बाद छात्र को विवि आने की जरूरत भी नहीं है।

