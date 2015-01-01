पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Shaadi Bhavan Will Be Met Not Only On The Day But Also On The Basis Of Hours, Only 6 Auspicious Times In November December

5 माह बाद होंगी शादियां:दिन ही नहीं बल्कि घंटों के हिसाब से भी मिलेंगे शादी भवन, नवंबर-दिसंबर में महज 6 शुभ मुहूर्त

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • कोरोना को देखते हुए रायपुर के कुछ संचालकों की पहल

गौरव शर्मा | कोरोना के कारण दिल्ली में जिस तरह से सख्ती बरती जा रही है, वैसा कुछ छत्तीसगढ़ में होने के अंदेशा के चलते लोग यहां शादियां जल्द से जल्द निपटाने की कोशिश में हैं। यहां तक शादी भवन भी दिन नहीं, बल्कि घंटों के हिसाब से बुक होने लगे हैं। अगले दो महीनों में सिर्फ छह मुहूर्त 30 नवंबर और 1, 6, 7, 9 व 11 दिसंबर को हैं। इसके बाद 22 अप्रैल तक इंतज़ार करना पड़ सकता है। दरअसल, 5 माह के लंबे अंतराल के बाद विवाह एक बार फिर देवउठनी एकादशी से होंगे, लेकिन इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल छह दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे।
ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. इंदुभवानंद ने बताया कि इस माह यानी नवंबर में सिर्फ 1 और अगले माह दिसंबर में 5 दिन ही मुहूर्त है। इन 2 दिनों में शहर व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में 5 हजार जोड़ों के दांपत्य सूत्र में बंधने का अनुमान है। ज्यादा से ज्यादा शादियों के अनुमान के चलते और कोरोना में कम भीड़ होने के अनुमान के कारण शादी भवनों को घंटों के हिसाब से भी दिया जा रहा है। होटल कारोबारी राजेंद्र पारख के मुताबिक शादी के लिए पहले तीन-तीन दिनों तक होटल बुक हुए हैं, लेकिन अभी घंटों के हिसाब भी लोग ले रहे हैं। हमने शादियों के लिए ऐसी बुकिंग की है।

होटल कारोबारी वैभव सिंह ठाकुर के मुताबिक परिस्थिति को देखते हुए उन्होंने निर्णय लिया है ताकि सावधानी के साथ मांगलिक कार्यक्रम भी हो जाएं और किसी को परेशानी भी न हो।

इसी तरह प्रकाश साहू भी शादी भवन चलाते हैं, जिनका कहना है कि हॉल की बुकिंग कुछ घंटों के लिए करने का विकल्प है। क्योंकि अभी शादियां बहुत ही सामान्य ढंग से हो रही हैं। मुहूर्त कम हैं और शादियां ज्यादा, इसलिए मैनेज करना पड़ सकता है। हालांकि होटल एंड रेस्टोरेंट एसोसिएशन ने इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की। इसके अध्यक्ष तारणजीत सिंह होरा का कहना है कि कोई व्यक्तिगत निर्णय लेकर कर रहा होगा, पर सभी ऐसा नहीं कर रहे।

मार्च तक मुहूर्त नहीं क्योंकि...
ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. दतात्रेय होस्करे ने कहा कि 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास रहेगा। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक गुरु और 16 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र अस्त होने के कारण मुहूर्त नहीं होगा। फिर पहला मुहूर्त 22 अप्रैल को है।

अब लोग तिथियां निकलवा रहे
कोरोना के चलते अधिकांश शादियां स्थगित कर दी गईं थी। अब लोग पंडित और ज्योतिषियों के पास मुहूर्त की तिथियां निकलवाने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।

शादी हॉल, गार्डन की बुकिंग में तेजी आई
छत्तीसगढ़ होटल एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष तारणजीत सिंह होरा ने बताया कि 200 से अधिक विवाह आयोजन स्थल हैं। विवाह के लिए शादी हाल व गार्डन की बुकिंग में तेजी आई है।

बुकिंग के लिए मांगते हैं अनुमति पत्र : टेंट लाइट कैटरिंग एसोसिएशन के सचिव हितेश रायचुरा का कहना है कि बुकिंग कराने वालों से जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति पत्र दिखाने को जरूर बोलते हैं कि उन्हें कितने लोगों को आमंत्रित करने की अनुमति मिली है।

किराया - हर घंटे का 3000 रुपए से 15000 रुपए तक
शादी भवनों में घंटे का किराया करीब 3000 रुपए से 15000 रुपए तक बताया जा रहा है। इसमें सुविधाओं के हिसाब से रेट घट बढ़ सकता है। सामान्य तौर पर बिजली, पानी, लाइट और स्टेज सभी में सजा हुआ मिलेगा। कैटरिंग और अतिरिक्त सजावट के लिए अतिरिक्त शुल्क लगेगा। रूम का चार्ज भी इससे अलग रखा गया है।

गाइडलाइन - शादी में 200 से अधिक लोग नहीं होना चाहिए
अनलॉक-5 की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक होटल, धर्मशाला आदि में विवाह में 200 से अधिक लोग नहीं होने चाहिए। इसमें भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखना होगा। मैरिज गार्डन या कोई अन्य मैदान में उसकी क्षमता के अनुपात से आधे लोग यानी 800 लोगों की जगह है, तो 400 ही बुलाए जाए।

