गैरकानूनी बिक्री:बीएस-4 दुपहिया की रोड पर दुकान, 70 हजार की मोपेड की 25 में नीलामी

रायपुर27 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
उरला थाने में जब्त बीएस-4 की गाड़ियां।
  • बिक्री गैरकानूनी क्योंकि 1 अप्रैल से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कर दिया है बैन

उरला की भीड़ भरी सड़क पर सोमवार को नई गाड़ियों की दुकान लगाकर 70 हजार की बाइक व मोपेड की 25-25 हजार में नीलामी की जाने लगी। गाड़ियों की कीमत आधे से भी कम सुनकर लोग हैरत में पड़ गए और वहां भीड़ लग गई। नई गाड़ियों की बिक्री रोड पर आरटीओ रजिस्ट्रेशन के बिना होती देखकर कुछ लोगों को शंका हुई। उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। मिनटों में पुलिस पहुंची। पुलिस गाड़ी को दूर से देखते ही बाइक-मोपेड की दुकान लगाने वाले तीनों युवक वहां से फरार हो गए। उसके बाद खुलासा हुआ कि सभी गाड़ियां बीएस-4 है। इन गाड़ियों को 9 माह पहले 31 मार्च को बैन करते हुए उनका आरटीओ में रजिस्ट्रेशन भी बंद कर दिया गया है। बीएस-4 की जगह बीएस-6 मॉडल की गाड़ियां आ गईं हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश पर गाड़ियों की बिक्री बंद की गई है। उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन भी नहीं किया जा रहा है। ऐसी दशा में इन गाड़ियों की बिक्री गैर कानूनी है। पुलिस ने जिन 8 दुपहिया को जब्त किया है, सभी टीवीएस कंपनी की है। इनमें तीन मोपेड और पांच बाइक है। माना जा रहा है कि किसी शो रूम में गाड़ियाें का स्टॉक बच गया। अब उसे सरेआम इस तरह खपाया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने गाड़ियों को जब्त कर लिया है। एक मोपेड में बेमेतरा सीरीज की नंबर प्लेट लगी है। पुलिस की प्रारंभिक पड़ताल में ही पता चल गया है कि नंबर प्लेट फर्जी है। इस नंबर की गाड़ी 2019 में बिक चुकी है। केवल झांसा देने के लिए फर्जी नंबर प्लेट लगायी गई थी। उरला के एसआई डीआर. निषाद ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सूचना मिली कि उरला इलाके में सोल्ड गाड़ी बहुत कम दाम पर बेची जा रही है। संदेह है कि गाड़ियां चोरी की हो सकती है। सूचना के आधार पर टीम भेजी गई। गाड़ियां जब्त कर ली गई है।

गाड़ियों का पार्टस बेचा जा सकता है...
दोपहिया गाड़ी के डीलर कैलाश खेमानी ने बताया कि सड़क परिवहन, राजमार्ग मंत्रालय और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुसार कोई भी निर्माता-डीलर 1 अप्रैल 2020 के बाद वाहन को बेच नहीं सकते या रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करा सकते। 31 मार्च तक जिन गाड़ियों का आरटीओ से रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ है। उसे ही बेचा जा सकता है। इसमें सुविधा दी गई थी कि बीएस-4 की गाड़ियां जो मार्च तक नहीं बिकी है, उसे कंपनी को वापस कर सकते हैं। उन गाड़ियों के पार्टस अलग-अलग करके दूसरी गाड़ी में उपयोग कर सकते हैं या बेच सकते हैं। पार्टस के उपयोग करने पर किसी तरह का प्रतिबंध नहीं हैं।
अप्रैल से खरीदी-बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश के बाद 1 अप्रैल 2020 से बीएस-4 की गाड़ियों की खरीदी-बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। शो रूम में बिक्री बैन करने के साथ ही आरटीओ रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया है। आरटीओ के ऑन लाइन सिस्टम में अब बीएस-4 की गाड़ियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हो ही नहीं सकता। इस तरह रजिस्ट्रेशन न होने की दशा में ऐसी गाड़ियों को खरीदना बेचना गैर कानूनी हो गया है।

क्लेम ही नहीं मिलेगा
मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के मामलों के जानकार वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता हितेंद्र तिवारी का कहना है कोई भी गाड़ी रजिस्ट्रेशन के बिना सड़क पर नहीं दौड़ सकती। ऐसी गाड़ियों को चलाना गैर कानूनी है। रजिस्ट्रेशन होने पर ही गाड़ी का इंश्योरेंस होता है। इंश्योरेंस होने से ही बीमा क्लेम स्वीकृत होते हैं। बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन वाली गाड़ी से किसी को नुकसान पहुंचने पर उसका क्लेम नहीं मिलता।
रजिस्ट्रेशन बंद
"सिर्फ मार्च तक ही गाड़ियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया है। रजिस्ट्रेशन के बिना गाड़ियों को चलाया नहीं जा सकता। बीएस-4 की गाड़ियों की बिक्री पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित है। जिन गाड़ियों की बिक्री नहीं हुई, शो रूम संचालकों को उन्हें निर्माण कंपनियों को वापस करना था। जांच करना जरूरी है कि गाड़ियां कहां से आईं।"
-शैलाब साहू, आरटीओ रायपुर

चोरी के एंगल से भी जांच : पुलिस ने वाहनों की जब्ती के बाद चोरी के एंगल को भी जांच के दायरे में रखा है। अफसरों का मानना है कि किसी शो रूम में स्टॉक बचने के बाद गोदाम में रखा गया होगा। चोरों ने वहां से गाड़ियां चुराईं और अब उसे बेचने सड़क पर आ गए।

