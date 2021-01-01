पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य में मौसम:पूरे प्रदेश में बौछारें, कई जगह तेज बारिश, आज बादल छंटेंगे, तब फिर से ठंड बढ़ेगी

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
कवर्धा के केंद्र में आया धान खुले में रखा था, बारिश से भीगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
कवर्धा के केंद्र में आया धान खुले में रखा था, बारिश से भीगा।

ऊपरी हवा के चक्रवात के कारण प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को राजधानी समेत कई जिलों में बूंदाबांदी से लेकर तेज बारिश हुई। महाराष्ट्र में बने चक्रवात के असर से बादल आए और मौसम बदला है। इस वजह से रात की ठंड भी कम हो गई है। मौसम विभाग ने शनिवार को बादल छंटने के आसार जताए हैं। उसके बाद धुंध-कोहरा नजर आएगा और अभी की तुलना में रात का तापमान 2-3 डिग्री कम होगा।

राजधानी में तड़के कई इलाकों में बौछारें पड़ीं और दोपहर 12 बजे तक बारिश जैसा मौसम बना रहा। संभाग के राजनांदगांव और कवर्धा जिले के अलावा बिलासपुर और सरगुजा के कुछ हिस्सों में भी बारिश हुई है। इस वजह से दोपहर का तापमान सभी जगह कम हो गया। राजधानी में दोपहर का तापमान गुरुवार की तुलना में 3.4 डिग्री गिरकर 27.2 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। वहीं रात का तापमान 19.2 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से 2 डिग्री ज्यादा है। ज्यादातर जिलों में बादल के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में एक से तीन डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई। माना, बिलासपुर, व अंबिकापुर में अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री व पेंड्रारोड में 4 डिग्री कम हो गया। जबकि इन जिला मुख्यालयों में न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से एक से 5 डिग्री तक बढ़ गया। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र लालपुर के मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा के अनुसार ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात का असर शनिवार दोपहर तक खत्म होने के आसार है। इसके बाद न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट आएगी।

प्रमुख स्थानों का तापमान
स्थानअधिकतमन्यूनतम
रायपुर27.219.2
बिलासपुर23.618
पेंड्रारोड21.211.8
अंबिकापुर1910.8
जगदलपुर30.116.5
दुर्ग29.615.6
