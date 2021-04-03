पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उम्मीदों के संकेत:छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस में जल्दी शुरू हो सकती है SI भर्ती, पदाेन्नति से भरे जाएंगे DSP के 73 खाली पद

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने विभागीय अधिकारियों से कानून-व्यवस्था के मामले में भी बात की है। - Dainik Bhaskar
गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने विभागीय अधिकारियों से कानून-व्यवस्था के मामले में भी बात की है।
  • समीक्षा बैठक में गृहमंत्री ने दिए निर्देश
  • चिटफंड कंपनियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई तेज करने को कहा

गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने आज गृह विभाग के वरिष्ठ अफसरों की बैठक में विभिन्न मामलों की समीक्षा की। इस बैठक के दौरान युवाओं के लिए उम्मीदों के संकेत मिले हैं। गृहमंत्री ने पुलिस उप निरीक्षक (SI) भर्ती की कार्रवाई में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया है।

छत्तीसगढ़ में SI की भर्ती काफी समय से अटकी हुई है। इसके लिए युवा कई बार प्रदर्शन भी कर चुके हैं। गृहमंत्री ने आरक्षक भर्ती प्रक्रिया को तेजी से पूरा करने को कहा है। तीन साल से रुकी यह प्रक्रिया पिछले सप्ताह से ही शुरू हुई है। इसमें अभी अभ्यर्थियों की शारीरिक दक्षता की परीक्षा हो रही है।

गृहमंत्री ने DSP संवर्ग के 73 रिक्त पदों पर पदोन्नति के प्रस्तावों की जानकारी मांगी। उन्होंने अफसरों से कहा, इन पदों के लिए पदोन्नति के लंबित प्रस्तावों को तत्काल उनके सामने पेश किया जाए ताकि समय से उस पर निर्णय लिया जा सके। गृहमंत्री ने चिटफंड कंपनियों के खिलाफ की जा रही कार्रवाई की भी जानकारी ली। उन्होंने इसमें अधिक तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया।

बैठक में गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव सुब्रत साहू, सचिव अरुणदेव गौतम, अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक हिमांशु गुप्ता, लोक अभियोजन के संचालक प्रदीप गुप्ता और CID के DIGसुशील द्विवेदी शामिल हुए थे।

राजनीतिक मामलों की वापसी में तेजी का निर्देश

गृहमंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने पटनायक कमेटी की सिफारिशों के आधार पर नक्सल प्रभावित 8 जिलों के निर्दोष आदिवासियों के खिलाफ दर्ज मामलों की समीक्षा करने को कहा है। उन्होंने कहा, समीक्षा के बाद ऐसे लोगों से मुकदमें वापस लिए जाएं। उन्होंने राजनीतिक मामलों को वापस लेने की कार्रवाई में भी तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें