पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दिनदहाड़े वारदात:जांजगीर में 6 साल के बच्चे को अगवा कर ले गया बाइक सवार नकाबपोश; फिरौती के लिए भी कोई कॉल नहीं

जांजगीर-चांपा22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
त्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में बुधवार सुबह 6 साल के बच्चे अनुज को बाइक सवार नकाबपोश बदमाश अगवा कर ले गया। बच्चा पड़ोसी के बेटे के साथ घर के बाहर ही खेल रहा था।
  • बलौदा क्षेत्र में सुबह 9.30 बजे की घटना, पड़ोसी के घर के बाहर खेल रहा था बच्चा
  • बाहर बैठी मां कुछ देर के लिए अंदर गई, तभी कोल्ड ड्रिंक पीने का झांसा देकर ले गया

छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में बुधवार सुबह 6 साल के बच्चे को बाइक सवार नकाबपोश बदमाश अगवा कर ले गया। बच्चा पड़ोसी के बेटे के साथ घर के बाहर ही खेल रहा था। जबकि, उसकी मां बाहर चबूतरे पर बैठी थी। वह कुछ देर के लिए अंदर गई, इसी दौरान कोल्ड ड्रिंक पीने के लिए पापा बुला रहे हैं का झांसा देकर साथ ले गया। मामला बलौदा थाना क्षेत्र का है।

अनुज बुधवार सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे पड़ोस दोस्त अभिषेक के साथ घर के बाहर चबूतरे पर खेल रहा था। इसी चबूतरे के पास से बाइक सवार अगवा कर ले गया।
अनुज बुधवार सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे पड़ोस दोस्त अभिषेक के साथ घर के बाहर चबूतरे पर खेल रहा था। इसी चबूतरे के पास से बाइक सवार अगवा कर ले गया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, ठड़गाबहरा निवासी राजेंद्र कुमार कुर्रे का मेनरोड पर ही घर और उसी में दुकान है। राजेंद्र की तीन लड़कियां और एक 6 साल का बेटा अनुज है। अनुज बुधवार सुबह करीब 9.30 बजे पड़ोस दोस्त अभिषेक के साथ घर के बाहर चबूतरे पर खेल रहा था। वहां दुकान के बाहर ही चबूतरे पर अनुज की मां भी बैठी थी। इसी बीच वह किसी काम के लिए दुकान के अंदर चली गईं।

बाइक पर पीछे बिठाकर ले गया नकाबपोश बदमाश
बताया जा रहा है कि तभी एक नकाबपोश युवक बाइक से पहुंचा। उसने अनुज को अपने पास बुलाया और कहा कि पापा कोल्ड ड्रिंक पीने के लिए बुला रहे हैं। उसकी बातों में आकर अनुज पीछे बाइक पर बैठ गया। जब मां बाहर आई और अनुज को गायब देखा। उन्होंने अभिषेक से पूछा तो उसने पूरी घटना बताई। परिजनों ने आसपास काफी तलाश किया, लेकिन अनुज का कुछ पता नहीं चला।

परिजन ने पुलिस को सूचना दी, लेकिन नहीं लगा सुराग
परिजन ने पुलिस को सूचना दी तो मौके पर SP पारूल माथुर, एडिशनल SP मधुलिका सिंह, SDOP दिनेश्वरी नंद, बलौदा TI विनोद मंडावी, अकलतरा TI जितेंद्र बंजारे पहुंच गए। बच्चे के संबंध में जानकारी लेकर तलाश शुरू की गई, लेकिन बच्चे का अभ तक कोई सुराग नहीं मिला है। पुलिस मामले को दबाए हुए थी। हालांकि आस-पड़ोस में बच्चे के अगवा होने से हड़कंप की स्थिति है।

किसी से दुश्मनी नहीं, फिरौती से भी पिता का इनकार
बच्चे के पिता राजेंद्र ने बताया कि उसका किसी से विवाद या दुश्मनी नहीं है। राजेंद्र ने फिरौती से भी इनकार किया है। उसने बताया कि किसी ने भी इस संबंध में संपर्क नहीं किया। थाना प्रभारी विनोद मंडावी ने अपहरण व फिरौती की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया है। पुलिस ने इसको लेकर आसपास के जिलों को भी अलर्ट कर दिया है। वहीं नाकाबंदी कर बाइक सवार बदमाश की तलाश की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपूजा के लिए 2 और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य के लिए 1 मुहूर्त, रात 8:55 तक हर जगह दिखेगा चांद - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें