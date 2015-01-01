पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदर्श थाना योजना:एसपी अपने जिले के एक थाने को बनाएंगे आदर्श, मिलेगा इनाम

रायपुर3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • नए साल से आदर्श थाना योजना की शुरुआत होगी, डीजीपी ने दिए निर्देश

नए साल से राज्य के सभी जिलों में आदर्श थाना योजना शुरू की जाएगी। इसके अंतर्गत एसपी अपने जिले के एक थाने को आदर्श थाने के रूप में डेवलप करेंगे। इन थानों में साफ-सफाई से लेकर अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों द्वारा लोगों से बेहतर व्यवहार और सभी मामलों में समय पर कार्यवाही अनिवार्य होगी। इसके आधार पर आदर्श थानों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। डीजीपी डीएम अवस्थी ने सभी एसपी को आदर्श थाना योजना लागू करने का टास्क सौंपा हैं। इसकी शुरुआत एक जनवरी से होगी। इसमें एसपी अपनी इच्छा से एक थाने को आदर्श थाने के रूप में डेवलप करने के लिए चुनेंगे। डीजीपी ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि थानों में आदर्श स्थितियां होनी चाहिए। जैसे थाना प्रभारी व थाने के स्टाफ का आचरण पिपुल-फ्रेंडली होना चाहिए ताकि लोगों में पुलिस के प्रति विश्वास बढ़ सके। महिलाएं, बच्चे और सामान्य लोग अपनी बात बैखौफ होकर आसानी से थाने में कह सकें। गुंडे-बदमाश, आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों और असामाजिक तत्वों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई की जाए।
फरियाद लेकर पहुंचे, तुरंत मिला आदेश: सीएएफ के प्लाटून कमांडर फरदीनंद कुजूर व्हीलचेयर पर डीजीपी के पास ट्रांसफर की फरियाद लेकर पहुंचे थे। डीजीपी ने परिस्थिति देखकर हाथों-हाथ आदेश कर दिया।

