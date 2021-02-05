पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CGPSC परीक्षा:छत्तीसगढ़ में 14 फरवरी को होगी राज्य सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा, नि:शक्त परीक्षार्थी को अभी लेनी होगी सह लेखक की अनुमति

राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग हर साल राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा में अधिकारियों की भर्ती के लिए इस परीक्षा का आयोजन करता है। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग हर साल राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा में अधिकारियों की भर्ती के लिए इस परीक्षा का आयोजन करता है।
  • संबंधित कलेक्ट्रट से लेनी होगी अनुमति
  • 17 जिलों में बने हैं प्रारंभिक परीक्षा केंद्र

छत्तीसगढ़ लोक सेवा आयोग की राज्य सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 14 फरवरी को होगी। दो सत्रों में आयोजित इस परीक्षा के लिए तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। आंख और हाथों से नि:शक्त परीक्षार्थियों काे आयोग सह लेखक की सुविधा देगा। लेकिन इसके लिए एक सप्ताह पहले यानी रविवार तक अनुमति लेनी होगी।

राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग के सचिव ने बताया, परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले ऐसे अभ्यर्थी जो पूर्ण रूप से दृष्टिहीन है या जिनके दोनों हाथ नहीं हैं। अथवा जो लोग अपने दाएं-बाएं दोनों हाथों का उपयोग नहीं कर सकते, उन्हें सहलेखकर सुविधा दी जाएगी। इसके लिए उन्हें मेडिकल बोर्ड अथवा सिविल सर्जन का चिकित्सीय प्रमाण पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होगा।

आयोग की ओर से तय शर्तों के मुताबिक सह-लेखक की शैक्षणिक योग्यता हायर सेकण्डरी से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। सहायक लेखक की सुविधा लेने के लिए सह -लेखक की सहमति लेनी होगी। इसके बाद उसकी दो पासपोर्ट साईज की फोटो, शैक्षणिक योग्यता प्रमाण पत्र और उसकी लिखित सहमति के साथ परीक्षा तिथि के 7 दिन पहले तक संबंधित जिले के कलेक्टर कार्यालय से यह अनुमति लेनी होगी।

परीक्षा के दौरान इनपर प्रतिबंध रहेगा

राज्य सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के लिए प्रदेश के 17 जिलों में केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इस परीक्षा में अभ्यर्थी केलक्यूलेटर का प्रयोग नहीं कर सकेंगे। अभ्यर्थी को अपने साथ डिजिटल डायरी, केलक्यूलेटर, सेल्युलर फोन और पेजर लाना पूर्णतः प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

इन जिलों में होगी प्रारंभिक परीक्षा

अम्बिकापुर, बैकुण्ठपुर, बिलासपुर, धमतरी, भिलाई, दंतेवाड़ा, जगदलपुर, जांजगीर-चांपा, जशपुर, कबीरधाम, कांकेर, कोरबा, महासमुंद, रायपुर, रायगढ़, राजनांदगांव और बलौदा बाजार।

