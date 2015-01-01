पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • State Women's Commission Has Created A Huge Rangoli Of 9 Thousand 100 Square Feet On The Theme Of 'two Years Unmatched', Recorded In The Golden Book Of World Records

राज्य सरकार के दो साल:राज्य महिला आयोग ने ‘दो साल बेमिसाल’ की थीम पर बनाई 9 हजार 100 वर्गफुट की विशाल रंगोली, गोल्डन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में हुई दर्ज

5 मिनट पहले
बी.टी.आई.ग्राउण्ड में तैयार की गई रंगोली।
  • मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल की उपस्थिति में छत्तीसगढ़ की विशाल रंगोली ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड

मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने अपने मंत्रीमंडल के सदस्यों के साथ गुरूवार को राजधानी रायपुर के शंकर नगर स्थित बी.टी.आई.ग्राउण्ड में छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य महिला आयोग द्वारा राज्य सरकार के दो साल पूरा होने पर तैयार की गई 9 हजार 100 वर्गफुट की विशाल रंगोली का अवलोकन किया। मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल की उपस्थिति में छत्तीसगढ़ में बनी इस 130 फीट लम्बी और 70 फीट चौड़ी विशाल रंगोली ने वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड बनाया और उसे गोल्डन बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड में दर्ज किया गया। गोल्डन बुक की आधिकारिक संवाददाता श्रीमती सोनल राजेश शर्मा ने समारोह में इसकी अधिकारिक घोषणा की। समारोह की शुरूआत में दो साल पूरा होने की खुशी में शंख, घंटी की ध्वनि के साथ 100 महिलाओं ने आरती की थालियों और दीपक से मुख्यमंत्री और पूरे मंत्रीमंडल के सदस्यों का भव्य स्वागत किया। इसके बाद राज्य गीत ‘अरपा पैरी के धार...‘ से छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की स्तृति की गई। मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल ने राज्य महिला आयोग को रंगोली के माध्यम से वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड बनाने के लिए बधाई देते हुए कहा कि पिछले साल चुनाव और इस साल कोरोना महामारी के बाद भी छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की सेवा में हमने कोई कमी नहीं की। हर चेहरे में इसकी खुशी और प्रसन्नता है। सभी ने अपनी खुशी व्यक्त करने के अलग-अलग तरीके अपनाए हैं। इसी क्रम में राज्य महिला आयोग द्वारा तैयार रंगोली ने वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड बना लिया है। छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी को इसी तरह सभी सजाएं,संवारें और खूब सेवा करें।

महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री श्रीमती अनिला भेंडि़या ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ में मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल ने महिलाओं के स्वाभिमान को बनाए रखने और उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार के लिए अनेक अहम कदम उठाए हैं। सखी सेंटर और महिला आयोग के माध्यम से यहां की महिलाओं में विश्वास जागा है और वे अपने हक और अधिकार के लिए आगे आ रही हैं। छत्तीसगढ़ में विकास का जो बहाव शुरू हुआ है वह रूकेगा नहीं,बढ़ता जाएगा।

राज्य महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष डॉ. किरणमयी नायक ने कहा कि जिस प्रकार दीवाली में रंगोली और दीयों से महिलाएं घर सजाती हैं,उसी तरह रंगोली से छत्तीसगढ़ का नक्शा और उसमें इसे संवारने वाले मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल की तस्वीर बनाकर छत्तीसगढ़ के आंगन को संवारा गया है। महिलाओं की ओर से रंगोली के माध्यम से छत्तीसगढ़ में दो साल में तेजी से किए गए बेमिसाल विकास कार्याें के लिए मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल का धन्यवाद किया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री श्री बघेल के प्रयासों का परिणाम है कि कोरोना महामारी में भी हमारे प्रदेश को कोई आंच नहीं आई है। छत्तीसगढ़ में अब तक इतनी बड़ी रंगोली नहीं बनाई गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह रंगोली छत्तीसगढ़ के गौरव के प्रतीक के रूप में तैयार की गयी है।

रायपुर के स्थानीय कलाकार श्री विनोद पांडा द्वारा तैयार रंगोली में छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्शे में 12 फीट लंबी और 11 फीट चौड़ी मुख्यमंत्री श्री भूपेश बघेल की तस्वीर बनायी गई। 7 धण्टे में तैयार की गई इस रंगोली में 11 रंगों की 1100 किलो रंगोली का प्रयोग किया गया। इसकी खासियत है कि यह स्टेंसिल रंगोली है जिससे खड़े किया जा सकता है और कहीं भी ले जाया जा सकता है। आयोग की अध्यक्ष श्रीमती नायक ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री निवास में रंगोली को लगाने के लिए इसे मुख्यमंत्री को भेंट किया जाएगा।

इस अवसर पर लोक निर्माण, गृह, धर्मस्व एवं पर्यटन मंत्री श्री ताम्रध्वज साहू, कृषि तथा जल संसाधन मंत्री श्री रविन्द्र चौबे, आदिम जाति तथा अनुसूचित जाति विकास एवं स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम, नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री डॉ. शिवकुमार डहरिया, संस्कृति एवं खाद्य विभाग मंत्री श्री अमरजीत भगत, सांसद श्रीमती छाया वर्मा और श्रीमती फूलोदेवी नेताम, गौ सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष महंत राजेश्री रामसुंदर दास, छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य गृह निर्माण मंडल के अध्यक्ष श्री कुलदीप जुनेजा, राज्य खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम के अध्यक्ष श्री रामगोपाल अग्रवाल, छत्तीसगढ़ खनिज विकास निगम के अध्यक्ष श्री गिरीश देवांगन, रायपुर नगर निगम के महापौर श्री एजाज ढेबर, सभापति श्री प्रमोद दुबे सहित मुख्यमंत्री के सलाहकार श्री राजेश तिवारी उपस्थित थे।

