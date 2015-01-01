पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का पैटर्न:छत्तीसगढ़ के मौसम में अजब परिवर्तन, अम्बिकापुर से भी ठंढी हुई दुर्ग की रात

रायपुर9 मिनट पहले
नवा रायपुर की सड़कों पर सुबह के मौसम में बदलाव का असर दिखने लगा है।
  • 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड हुआ है दुर्ग का न्यूनतम तापमान
  • पड़ोसी रायपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान 16.6 और राजनांदगांव में 15 डिग्री तापमान

छत्तीसगढ़ के मौसम में बदलाव का क्रम जारी है। इस बीच तापमान में अजब से परिवर्तन देखने को मिला है। दुर्ग में न्यूनतम तापमान अम्बिकापुर से भी कम हो गया है।

रायपुर मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक दुर्ग का अधिकतम तापमान 31.9 डिग्री रहा। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान केवल 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड हुआ।

यह आज की तारीख में छत्तीसगढ़ का सबसे कम तापमान है। वहीं प्रदेश के सबसे ठंढे इलाकों में शुमार उत्तरी अम्बिकापुर में अधिकतम तापमान 27.3 डिग्री रहा। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 12.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

दुर्ग के पड़ोसी जिले रायपुर में अधिकतम तापमान 32.4 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 16.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। वहीं राजनांदगांव में अधिकतम तापमान 31.5 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है।

मौसम विशेषज्ञ भी इस बदलाव की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। रायपुर मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एचपी चंद्रा कहा, यह अप्रत्याशित है। इसका विश्लेषण किया जा रहा है, दुर्ग के तापमान में ऐसी गिरावट क्यों दर्ज हो रही है

अभी गिरता रहेगा तापमान

मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है, प्रदेश के तापमान में अभी कुछ दिनों तक गिरावट जारी रहेगी। अगले सप्ताह हवाओं का रुख बदलेगा। उसके बाद तापमान में फिर से वृद्धि होगी। मध्य नवम्बर के बाद से ठंढ की वापसी होगी। जो देर तक रहेगी।

अन्य शहरों में तापमान का हाल

पेण्ड्रा रोड – अधिकतम 29.8 और न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस

जगदलपुर – अधिकतम 30.8 और न्यूनतम 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस

बिलासपुर – अधिकतम 30.8 और न्यूनतम 14.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस

माना एयरपोर्ट – अधिकतम 31.8 और न्यूनतम 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस

