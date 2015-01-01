पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पराली जलाना शुरू:250 एकड़ में फैली पराली की आग

कोपरा नवापारा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खरीफ फसल की कटाई मिंजाई के बाद एक बार फिर किसानों ने खेतों में फैली पराली को जलाना शुरू कर दिया है, जिससे प्रशासन अंजान बना है। कोपरा के खार में शनिवार को फैले आग से लगभग 250 एकड़ खेतों में आग बुरी तरह से फैल चुकी है। आग कोपरा, भेंड्री, कुरूद, सरकड़ा, कौंदकेरा, देवरी, जेंजरा, सुरसाबांधा, रोहिना, तरीघाट के गांवों के खार तक आग पहुंच चुकी है।

पराली जलाने पर पूर्व में एनजीटी व न्यायालय के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन ने सख्त कार्रवाई करने सहित पराली नहीं जलाने के लिए शपथ भी दिलाई थी। इसके बावजूद क्षेत्र के किसान निर्देश की अवहेलना करते हुए पूर्व की भांति इस बार भी पराली जलाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। शनिवार को कोपरा सहित आसपास के गांवों के खेतों आग लगा दी गई, जो धीरे-धीरे एक से दूसरे खेतों में फैलती ही जा रही है। अब भी यह आग जल रही है।

खेतों में रबी फसल के लिए बिजली व्यवस्था के लिए खेतों में लगे विद्युत पोल में से अधिकतर झुके होने के कारण तारों को भी नुकसान हो सकता है और टूटने का खतरा बना है। वहीं खेतों में चारा की तलाश में जानवर भी घूमते रहते हैं। खेतों में आग लगने के कारण चारा चर रहे मवेशियों को भी खतरा बना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें