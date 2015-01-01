पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका:राजधानी में बढ़ेगी सख्ती, पर नाइट कर्फ्यू और लाॅकडाउन के आसार नहीं

रायपुर24 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • सड़कों पर कार्रवाई तेज, रेलवे-बस स्टैंड में भी शिविर लगाकर टेस्ट

राजधानी में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रही है। डॉक्टरों और विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार ठंड में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर चल सकती है। इस लहर से निपटने के लिए प्रशासन व्यवस्था में बड़े बदलाव कर रहा है। लेकिन प्रशासनिक सूत्रों ने साफ कर दिया है कि लाॅकडाउन फिलहाल नहीं लगाया जा रहा है। शासन और व्यापारिक संगठन, दोनों ही इसके पक्ष में नहीं हैं। चर्चा यह भी थी कि मध्यप्रदेश, हरियाणा, राजस्थान, गुजरात के बाद रायपुर समेत कई शहरों में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया जा सकता है, लेकिन इस संभावना को भी खारिज कर दिया गया है। आला अफसरों के मुताबिक शहर में बाजारों की जो व्यवस्था अभी है, वह भी जारी रहेगी। छत्तीसगढ़ चैंबर, कैट और कई व्यापारिक संगठनों ने पहले से ही लॉकडाउन का विरोध शुरू कर दिया है। व्यापारी संगठनों का तर्क है कि दिवाली में कारोबार ठीक हुआ है। कई महीनों के बाद रायपुर समेत छत्तीसगढ़ का व्यापार पटरी में लौटा है। ऐसे में अब फिर से लॉकडाउन होता है तो बहुत बड़ा नुकसान होगा। उद्योग बंद होने की स्थिति में आ जाएंगे। प्रोडक्शन, डिमांड और सप्लाई की चैन टूट जाएगी। लोगों की नौकरी जाने का खतरा बढ़ेगा और बैंक लोन फिर से बढ़ जाएगा। अधिकतर कारोबारी संगठनों ने मुख्यमंत्री से भी मिलकर इस स्थिति को साफ कर दिया है। यही वजह है कि फिलहाल लॉकडाउन और नाइट कर्फ्यू के प्रस्ताव को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया है।

कोरोना से रायपुर अलर्ट पर, एयरपोर्ट पर स्क्रीनिंग, मास्क का जुर्माना होगा दोगुना
राजधानी में एक बार फिर से कोरोना के बढ़ते मरीज और ठंड में लोगों को लापरवाही से रोकने के लिए प्रशासन सख्त हो रहा है। अहमदाबाद, दिल्ली की तर्ज पर मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले लोगों पर जुर्माना दोगुना से ज्यादा करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इधर, शासन की तरफ से भी एहतियाती कदम उठाते हुए राजधानी के एयरपोर्ट पर बाहर से आने वाले हर यात्री का कोरोना एंटीजन जांच करने के निर्देश रायपुर कलेक्टर को दिए हैं। परिवहन सचिव डा. कमलप्रीत सिंह ने रायपुर कलेक्टर को चिट्ठी लिखकर कहा है कि विमान से बाहर से आने वाले हर यात्री की कोरोना जांच की जाए। रायपुर के अलावा जगदलपुर एयरपोर्ट पर भी यही व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए कहा गया है। रायपुर कलेक्टर से कहा गया है कि हवाई यात्रा कर आने वाले यात्रियों की एंटीजन जांच एयरपोर्ट में ही की जाए। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग और एयरपोर्ट अफसरों के साथ मिलकर शिविर लगाया जाए। बिना जांच के किसी भी यात्री को रायपुर में प्रवेश न दिया जाए। रायपुर कलेक्टर ने एयरपोर्ट के साथ ही रेलवे स्टेशन और बस स्टैंड में भी बाहर से आने वाले लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए कहा है। इन जगहों से थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही लोगों को बाहर आने दिया जाएगा। दरअसल रायपुर प्रशासन के पास यह पुख्ता जानकारी भी है कि मास्क नहीं लगाने की वजह से यहां संक्रमण काफी हद तक फैल रहा है। बाजारों में निगम और प्रशासन की टीम लोगों पर कार्रवाई कर रही है, लेकिन जुर्माना कम होने की वजह से लोग इसे गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। यही वजह है कि अब जांच करने वाली टीम को दोगुना करने के साथ ही जुर्माने की रकम भी दो से तीन गुना की जा रही है। यह आदेश इसी हफ्ते लागू हो जाएगा।

बढ़ा सकते हैं जुर्माना
"रायपुर में मास्क पर सख्ती होगी। लापरवाह लोगों पर जुर्माना बढ़ा सकते हैं। इसकी जांच करनेवाली टीमें भी दोगुनी की जा रही हैं। छोटी सी लापरवाही इस समय नुकसानदेह हो सकती है।"
- डॉ. एस भारतीदासन, कलेक्टर

वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

