राहत:मार्च 2021 तक बस, ट्रक समेत कॉमर्शियल वाहनों में टैक्स छूट, पहले सितंबर तक सरकार ने दी थी छूट

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।

यशवंत साहू | यात्री बस ऑपरेटर और ट्रांसपोर्टरों को प्रदेश सरकार ने एक और राहत दी है। यात्री बस संचालकों व ट्रांसपोर्टरों को अब तक सितंबर और अक्टूबर महीने में टैक्स भुगतान में छूट दी गई थी। अब उन्हें मार्च-2021 तक टैक्स में छूट दी गई है। मासिक कर में छूट की मांग यात्री बस संचालकों द्वारा की जा रही थी। राज्य शासन द्वारा पहले अंतर्राज्यीय, अखिल भारतीय पर्यटन परमिट और समस्त मंजिली यात्री वाहनों के लिए माह अप्रैल, मई और जून की अवधि के लिए मासिक कर के भुगतान की पूर्णतः छूट दी गई थी। उसी तरह इन वाहनों को मार्च 2021 के देय मासिक कर में छूट प्रदान की जा रही है। इस संबंध में राज्य सरकार ने राजपत्र में प्रकाशन भी कर दिया है।

छूट के गणित को आप ऐसे समझें
परिवहन विभाग ने देश भर में लागू लॉकडाउन और भविष्य की व्यावसायिक स्थिति को देखेते हुए 31 मार्च 2013 तक बकाया टैक्स, पेनल्टी और ब्याज को पूरी तरह से माफ करने का निर्णय लिया है। इससे प्रदेश के बस और ट्रक ऑपरेटरों को लगभग 221 करोड़ रुपए का फायदा होगा। राज्य शासन की एकमुश्त योजना के तहत बस-ट्रक ऑपरेटरों को वर्ष 2013 से 2018 तक शासन को देय राशि में से 110 करोड़ रुपए की पेनल्टी को माफ किया जा रहा है। इस तरह परिवहन विभाग वाहन मालिकों को कुल 331 करोड़ रुपए माफ कर रहा है।

बस संचालक व ट्रांसपोर्टरों को कैसे होगा फायदा, उसे आप ऐसे समझें
परिवहन अधिकारी ने बताया कि 1 अप्रैल 2013 से 31 दिसंबर 2018 के दौरान बस और ट्रक ऑपरेटरों को बकाया टैक्स एवं उस पर लगने वाले ब्याज की राशि का भी भुगतान 1 अप्रैल से मार्च 2021 तक करके वन टाइम सेटलमेंट योजना का लाभ लिया जा सकता है। इसमें वाहन मालिक द्वारा टैक्स और ब्याज के भुगतान करने पर ही पेनल्टी पर छूट प्राप्त की जा सकती है। यदि बकायादार वाहन मालिक योजना अवधि तक शासन को देय राशि का भुगतान नहीं करता है तो योजना समाप्ति के बाद टैक्स, पेनल्टी व ब्याज सहित सम्पूर्ण बकाया राशि की वसूली की कार्रवाई परिवहन विभाग करेगा।

बिना टैक्स के वाहन पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी
"बस संचालक व ट्रांसपोर्टरों को अब 31 मार्च 2020 तक टैक्स में छूट दी जा रही है। 31 मार्च 2013 तक बकाया टैक्स, पेनल्टी और ब्याज को पूरी तरह से माफ करने का निर्णय लिया है। वन टाइम सैटलमेंट का लाभ ट्रांसपोर्टर व यात्री बस ऑपरेटर ले सकते हैं। बिना टैक्स के वाहन संचालित पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।"
-अतुल विश्वकर्मा, आरटीओ, दुर्ग

