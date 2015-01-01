पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर बीमारी पर भारी कोरोना:टीबी मरीजों में डेंसिटी बढ़ेगी क्योंकि जांच के लिए भिलाई में 10418 और प्रदेश में 75647 सैंपल कम लिए गए

भिलाई4 घंटे पहले
भिलाई में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अलग से टीबी वार्ड बनाया गया है, जहां लैब में नियमित रूप से सैंपलों की जांच की जाती है।
  • 10 साल में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ जब इतनी कम जांचें हुई, जबकि दुर्ग जिला टीबी मरीजों के मामले में प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा संवेदनशील

अप्रैल से लेकर अक्टूबर के बीच जिले में 10418 और प्रदेश में 88800 संदेहास्पद की टीबी जांच नहीं हो पाई है। कोरोना के प्रकोप के कारण भिलाई जिले में 13540 संदेहास्पद सैंपल की जगह मात्र 3122 और प्रदेश में 100466 सैंपल की जगह 24819 सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इतने कम संख्या में टीबी संदेहास्पद की जांच 10 सालों में पहली बार हुई है। पिछले पांच सालों अप्रैल से लेकर अक्टूबर के बीच टीबी जांच के औसतन 7755 सैंपल लिए जाते रहे हैं। जिला क्षय रोग अधिकारी डॉ. अनिल शुक्ला भी इसकी प्रमुख वजह कोरोना के प्रकोप को बता रहे हैं। टीबी संदेहास्पद को सर्च कर जांच कराने उन्होंने जिले के 20 टीबी चैंपियन (टीबी से उबरे मरीज) की मदद ली है। उनके अनुसार अब तक 7206 संदेहास्पद की जांच कर 2810 टीबी मरीज ढूंढ़े गए है, जबकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की वेबसाइट अक्टूबर तक 3640 सैंपल लिए जाने की ही जानकारी दे रही है। इधर टीबी विशेषज्ञों ने ऐसी स्थिति में टीबी संक्रमण के साथ ही बिगड़ी टीबी के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने की आशंका जाहिर की है।

पांच सालों के आंकड़ों से समझिए कितने सैंपल लिए
वर्षजिले में सैंपलमिले पॉजिटिवप्रदेश में सैंपलमिले पॉजिटिव
201574465711358858439
201686444191548757933
201781353771491128078
201861522371175187583
201983991611234236327
202036405130248193213

नोट- अप्रैल से अक्टूबर तक के आंकड़े सीजी हेल्थ की वेबसाइट से लिए गए हैं।

जिले में टीबी की कम जांच होने की 2 बड़ी वजह, जानिए
1. टीबी की जांच करने वाले स्टॉफ की ड्यूटी कोरोना में लगा दी गई
टीबी की जांच कम होने की अहम वजह उसके कर्मचारियों की कोरोना जांच में ड्यूटी लगा दिया जाना ही है। रोटेशन अनुसार शासकीय अस्पतालों के एलटी (लैब टैक्निशियन) की जब कोरोना की जांच के लिए सैंपल लेने या ट्रू-नॉट या रैपिड एंटीजेन किट से जांच ड्यूटी लगी।

2. जिन्हें दवा देनी थी, वह कोरोना मरीजों को अस्पताल भेजने लग गए
मई के बाद दिन पर दिन कोरोना जिले में जब विकराल रूम धारण करने लगा, अन्य विभागों के कर्मचारियों की रोकथाम संबंधी गतिविधियों में ड्यूटी लगाई जाने लगी। कोरोना को पहली प्राथमिकता मान मरीजों का हाल जानने तथा उन्हें दवा बांटने में ध्यान नहीं दिया।

विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों से जानिए इससे क्या नुकसान
1- टीबी का संक्रमण बढ़ेगा, बिगड़ी टीबी ज्यादा मिलेगी: चेस्ट फिजीशियन तन्मय जैन बताते हैं कि सात माह तक टीबी जांच प्रभावित होने से उसका संक्रमण का बढ़ना तय है। क्योंकि जांच में पॉजिटिव मिलते ही इलाज जरूरी हो जाता है।

2- कोरोना फिर बढ़ा तो मोर्टेलिटी रेट बढ़ जाएगी: चेस्ट फिजीशियन डॉ. तिलेश खुसरो बताते हैं कि टीबी मरीजों की लो-इम्युनिटी के कारण उन्हें कोरोना होने का खतरा बना रहता है। कोरोना की चपेट में आने पर ऐसे मरीजों की मोर्टेलिटी ज्यादा होती है।

सीधी बात
डॉ. अनिल शुक्ला, डीटीओ
सवाल - सात माह में करीब 10 हजार टीबी संदेहास्पद की जांच नहीं हो पाई, क्यों?
-कोरोना से पहले जो टीबी जांच कर रहे थे, उन्हें ही कोरोना की जांच में लगा दिया गया। इससे लक्ष्य के अनुसार टीबी जांच नहीं हो पाई। अब हम कोरोना के साथ ही टीबी की जांच भी कर रहे हैं।
सवाल - विशेषज्ञ टीबी संक्रमण की आशंका जाहिर कर रहे, आप उसे रोकने क्या करेंगे?
-सालाना लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए अभी हमारे पास चार महीने हैं। बीते आठ माह में जो लोग छूट गए, उन्हें सर्च करने के लिए मैंने टीबी से उबरे 20 टीबी चैंपियन की मदद ली है। वह ऐसे लोगों को सर्च कर जांच व इलाज कराने लगे हैं।
सवाल - राज्य की वेबसाइट और आप द्वारा बताई जा रही टेस्ट संख्या में अंतर है, क्यों?
-कोरोना के कारण आंकड़ों की फीडिंग का कार्य भी प्रभावित हुआ है। राज्य और जिले के आंकड़ों में अंतर कैसे हो रहा, मैं इसे पता करता हूं। टीबी और कोरोना को रोकने मैंने टीबी के साथ ही कोरोना और कोरोना के साथ टीबी की भी जांच जारी रखने के लिए कहा है।

