छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा:कृषि उपज मंडी संशोधन विधेयक हुआ पारित, मुख्यमंत्री बोले- अब राज्यपाल हस्ताक्षर करेंगी या नहीं यह उनका अधिकार

रायपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो विधानसभा परिसर की है। कृषि मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे और मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने साफ किया कि केंद्रीय कानून को बिना छेड़े यह अलग मंडी कानून है जो राज्य द्वारा राज्य के किसानों के लिए है।
  • इस विधेयक के पारित होते ही विधानसभा अनिश्चित काल के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई
  • विपक्ष ने किया इस विधेयक का विरोध, डॉ रमन सिंह ने इसे राजनीतिक लाभ लेने की कोशिश बताया

छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में स्थित विधानसभा में एक अहम फैसला लिया गया। मंगलवार की शाम यहां विपक्ष के तीखे विरोध के बीच कृषि उपज मंडी संशोधन विधेयक ध्वनि मत से पारित हो गया। इसके साथ ही विधानसभा को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया। सदन से बाहर संवाददाताओं से चर्चा में मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा, हमने अपने किसानों के हितों के संरक्षण के लिए कानून बनाया है। इसमें कहीं भी केंद्र सरकार के कानून को टच नहीं किया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, राज्य सरकार ने संविधान में प्रदत्त अधिकारों के तहत यह कानून बनाया है। हमने विधानसभा में बहुमत से विधेयक पारित किया है।

सीएम ने आगे कहा कि अब इसे हस्ताक्षर के लिए राज्यपाल को भेजेंगे। राज्यपाल इसपर साइन करेंगी या नहीं यह उनका अधिकार है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, भारतीय जनता पार्टी को संवैधानिक संस्थाओं पर दबाव बनाने की कोशिश नहीं करनी चाहिए। जैसा कि आज उनके बयानों से झलक रहा था। इससे पहले कृषि मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने सदन में कहा, संविधान में संघीय ढांचा है। हम क्यों केंद्र से टकराएंगे, आप हमारी कृषि को व्यापार से मत जोड़िये, कृषि राज्य सूची का विषय है। संविधान में इसपर कानून बनाने का पूरा अधिकार राज्य को दिया गया है।

यह बदलाव प्रस्तावित

  • - मंडी की परिभाषा में डीम्ड मंडी को भी शामिल कर लिया गया है। सरकार निजी मंडियों को डीम्ड मंडी घोषित करेगी।
  • - राज्य सरकार का अधिसूचित अधिकारी मंडी में कृषि उपज की आवाजाही की जांच कर सकेगा।
  • - निरीक्षण करने वाले अधिकारी के पास जब्ती का भी अधिकार होगा।
  • - अधिकारियों को कृषि उपजों के भंडारण की तलाशी लेने का अधिकार होगा।
  • - मंडी कानून का उल्लंघन मिलने पर मंडी समिति और अधिकारियों को वाद दायर करने का अधिकार होगा ।
