पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • The Chief Minister Directed To Sack The Employees Working On Fake Certificates, Also Requested The Court To Hear Early For Removal Of The Postponement

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फर्जी जाति प्रमाणपत्र विवाद:CM ने फर्जी प्रमाणपत्रों पर नौकरी करने वालों को बर्खास्त करने को कहा, स्टे हटाने के लिए कोर्ट से आग्रह

रायपुर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकारी कर्मचारियों में सबसे अधिक फर्जी जाति प्रमाणपत्र अनुसूचित जनजाति के नाम पर बनाये गये हैं। इनपर कार्रवाई के लिए आदिवासी समाज के संगठन समय-समय पर सरकार पर दबाव बनाते रहे हैं। फाइल फोटो।
  • प्रदेश में फर्जी जाति प्रमाणपत्र पर नौकरी का विवाद पुराना
  • 20 सालों में फर्जी जाति प्रमाणपत्र पर नौकरी के 267 मामले मिले

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने एक बाद फिर फर्जी जाति प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर कार्यरत शासकीय सेवकों को सेवा से बर्खास्त करने का निर्देश दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, फर्जी जाति प्रमाण पत्र रखने वाले ऐसे शासकीय सेवकों को जिन्हें न्यायालय से स्थगन आदेश नहीं मिला है, उन्हें सेवा से तत्काल बर्खास्त किया जाये।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है, स्थगन आदेश वाले मामलों में महाधिवक्ता छत्तीसगढ़ के माध्यम से शीघ्र सुनवाई करने के लिये उच्च न्यायालय से अनुरोध किया जाएगा।

जिन सेवकों के जाति प्रमाण पत्र गलत पाए गए हैं, उन्हें तत्काल महत्वपूर्ण पदों से अलग किया जाएगा। उन्होंने ऐसे सभी मामलों की सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग द्वारा विभागवार नियमित समीक्षा करने काे भी कहा।

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उच्च स्तरीय प्रमाणीकरण, छानबीन समिति रायपुर को वर्ष 2000 से लेकर 2020 तक फर्जी, गलत जाति प्रमाण पत्र के कुल 758 मामले मिले थे। इनमें 267 मामलों में जाति प्रमाण पत्र फर्जी पाए गए हैं। जिसे संबंधित विभागों को कार्रवाई के लिए भेजा गया है।

अधिकांश मामले उच्च न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है अथवा संबंधित कर्मचारी स्थगन आदेश ले आये हैं। पिछले दो वर्षों में 75 प्रकरण फर्जी, गलत पाए गए हैं। इन प्रकरणों में उच्च न्यायालय से स्थगन आदेश प्राप्ति के पश्चात कई अधिकारी, कर्मचारी अभी भी महत्वपूर्ण पदों पर कार्यरत हैं।

इन विभागों में फर्जी जाति प्रमाणपत्र

सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग – 14

आदिमजाति तथा अनुसूचित जाति विभाग – 8

राजस्व विभाग – 7

स्वास्थ्य, परिवार कल्याण एवं चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग – 9

लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग – 8

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग – 4

जल संसाधन विभाग – 14

समाज कल्याण विभाग – 1

पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग – 15

वाणिज्यकर विभाग – 1

गृह विभाग – 7

ग्रामोद्योग विभाग – 12

ऊर्जा विभाग – 7

वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग विभाग – 4

कौशल विकास, तकनीकी शिक्षा एवं रोजगार विभाग – 5

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग – 3

कृषि विभाग – 14

नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग – 5

वन विभाग – 5

सहकारिता विभाग – 3

लोक निर्माण विभाग – 2

योजना आर्थिक एवं सांख्यिकी विभाग – 2

पशुधन विभाग एवं मछलीपालन विभाग - 6

खेल एवं युवा कल्याण विभाग - 1

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग – 44

मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी कार्यालय - 1

जनसम्पर्क विभाग – 1

आवास एवं पर्यावरण विभाग – 1

(स्रोत: सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग, जनसंपर्क विभाग)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकुणाल कामरा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, अटॉर्नी जनरल ने अवमानना का केस चलाने की मंजूरी दी - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें