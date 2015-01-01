पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नये रूप में सीएम:रायपुर में बूढ़ा तालाब पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री ने चाक पर बनाये दीये, कहा- कुम्हारों से मिट्‌टी की रायल्टी न ली जाये

रायपुर37 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री सोमवार को पूरे दिन भर पाटन से लेकर रायपुर तक विभिन्न समूहों के बीच आयोजित कार्यक्रमों में शामिल हुये।
  • लोक कला शिल्प संसार विक्रय सह प्रदर्शनी में पहुंचे थे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
  • स्व-सहायता समूह, माटी कला बोर्ड, बिलासा हैंडलूम, खादी एवं ग्रामोद्योग बोर्ड की प्रदर्शनी

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल सोमवार रात बूढ़ा तालाब विवेकानंद सरोवर पहुंचकर छत्तीसगढ़ लोककला शिल्प संसार विक्रय-सह प्रदर्शनी को देखने पहुंच गये। स्व-सहायता समूहों की महिलाओं ने स्टॉल में रखे चाक देखकर अपने आपको नहीं रोक पाये। वहां उन्होंने चाक पर अपने हाथों से दीया बनाया।

इस दौरान उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कुम्हारों को उनके व्यवसाय को बढ़ावा देने वाली सुविधाएं प्रदान करने को कहा। उन्होंने कुम्हारों से मिट्टी पर लगने वाले रॉयल्टी टैक्स को नहीं लेने के निर्देश दिए।

मुख्यमंत्री ने इस दौरान महिला स्व-सहायता समूहों की महिलाओं, नि:शक्तों और कुम्हारों से बातचीत की। रायपुर जिले की बिहान समूहों की महिलाएं न केवल मिट्टी और गोबर से बने आकर्षक दीये, मूर्तियां और पूजन.सामग्री बना रही है, बल्कि वे विभिन्न प्रकार के साबुन, बेकरी, कुकीज, अचार जैसी दर्जनों अन्य सामग्री भी बना रही हैं।

इन सामग्रियों को बनाने में गोधन न्याय योजना भी बेहद सार्थक साबित हो रही हैं। इन सामग्रियों को आम नागरिकों के विक्रय के लिए रखा गया है। स्टॉल में नारायणपुर के स्व.सहायता समूह द्वारा बांस और बल्ब से बनायी गई रंग-बिरंगी आकर्षक झालर, कोण्डागांव स्व-सहायता समूह द्वारा टेराकोटा से बनाये गए कलात्मक दीये, महिला स्व.सहायता समूहों द्वारा गोबर से निर्मित पुट्ठें से तैयार फाईल, वेस्ट पेपर से बनायी गई स्टेशनरी सामग्री, हैण्डलूम वस्त्र विक्रय के लिए रखे गए हैं।

इस परिसर में बिलासा हैण्डलूम, शबरी एम्पोरियम के भी स्टॉल लगाये गए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने यहां से दीपावली के लिए दीया और पूजन सामग्री भी खरीदी।

इस अवसर पर विधायक सत्यनारायण शर्मा, कुलदीप जुनेजा, विकास उपाध्याय, महापौर एजाज ढेबर, सभापति प्रमोद दुबे, छत्तीसगढ खादी एवं ग्रामोद्योग बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र तिवारी, गौ सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष महंत रामसुंदर दास, कलेक्टर एस. भारतीदासन, नगर निगम के आयुक्त सौरभ कुमार आदि भी मौजूद रहे।

बूढ़ा तालाब विवेकानंद सरोवर को हाल ही में रीनोवेट किया गया है।
तुरही बजाया, आकाशदीप उड़ाया

मुख्यमंत्री ने बेलमेटल के स्टाल पर बस्तर का पारंपरिक वाद्य तोंगा तुरही बजाया। वहीं उन्होंने जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ आकाशदीप उड़ाकर जनता को दीपावली की शुभकामना दी।

