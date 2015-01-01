पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आत्महत्या में प्रशासन का दावा:अभनपुर के किसान ने अवसाद में दी जान, फसल नुकसान, कर्ज और भूखमरी की स्थिति नहीं थी

रायपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले एक महीने में छत्तीसगढ़ में किसानों की आत्महत्या के कई मामले सामने आये हैं। विपक्ष इसके लिए नकली खाद और कीटनाशकों की वजह से हुए नुकसान को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहा है। प्रतीकात्मक चित्र।
  • एसडीएम-तहसीलदार और नायब तहसीलदार के जांच प्रतिवेदन में किया दावा
  • भाजपा फसल बर्बाद होने से आत्महत्या को मजबूर होने का आरोप लगा रही है

अभनपुर के तोरला गांव में तीन नवम्बर को किसान की आत्महत्या मामले में रायपुर जिला प्रशासन का नया दावा सामने आया है। अभनपुर एसडीएम, तहसीलदार और नायब तहसीलदार के संयुक्त जांच प्रतिवेदन में कहा गया है, किसान प्रकाश तारक ने मानसिक अवसाद की वजह से आत्महत्या की है।

जांच प्रतिवेदन में कहा गया, प्रकाश तारक की आत्महत्या का फसल क्षति, कर्ज और भुखमरी से कोई संबंध नहीं है। रायपुर कलेक्टर एस. भारतीदासन ने एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में मामले की जांच के लिए संयुक्त टीम का गठन किया था।

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से कहा गया, तीनों अधिकारियों ने ग्राम तोरला पहुंचकर मृतक के परिजनों, ग्रामीणों एवं स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों के बयान लिए। मृतक की पारिवारिक स्थिति के बारे में भी जानकारी ली।

संयुक्त जांच टीम ने ग्राम तोरला में निवासियों, हल्का पटवारी, जन प्रतिनिधियों और मृतक के परिजनों की उपस्थिति में जांच कर पंचनामा तैयार किया।

जांच प्रतिवेदन में इस बात का स्पष्ट रूप से उल्लेख किया है, प्रकाश तारक की मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। प्रथम दृष्टया मानसिक अवसाद के चलते ही उसके द्वारा आत्महत्या किया जाना पाया गया है।

पत्नी के बयान के हवाला दिया गया

संयुक्त जांच टीम ने अपने जांच प्रतिवेदन में मृतक की पत्नी दुलारी बाई के शपथपूर्वक बयान दर्ज किये हैं। उसके मुताबिक मृतक को कोई परेशानी नहीं थी न ही उसके ऊपर कोई कर्ज था।

न ही किसी के द्वारा उसको परेशान एवं धमकाया जा रहा था। खेत में लगी फसल की स्थिति सामान्य है। किसान की पत्नी ने अपने बयान में यह भी कहा है कि उसके पति बीते कुछ दिनों से गुमसुम रहा करते थे।

सरपंच और सचिव ने भी बताया मानसिक बीमार

तोरला गांव के सरपंच और सचिव ने अपने प्रतिवेदन में इस बात का स्पष्ट रूप से उल्लेख किया है कि मृतक की बीते तीन-चार महीनों से मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। वह गुमसुम रहता था।

किसी से कोई बातचीत नहीं करता था। पूछने पर दवाई लेता हूं, यह कहता था। मृतक के परिवार को शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकान से नियमित रूप से चावल प्रदाय किया जाता रहा है। परिवार में भुखमरी की कोई नौबत नहीं है।

घर में मिला एक कट्‌टा पीडीएस से मिला चावल

जांच रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मृतक किसान के परिवार में उसकी पत्नी और 4 बच्चे हैं। पारिवारिक बंटवारे से मिली 1.79 हेक्टेयर भूमि में वह खेती करता था। उसे मनरेगा से जॉब कार्ड भी मिला था।

उसके पास तीन कमरा और एक किचन वाला मकान था। मृतक के ऊपर कोई कर्ज नहीं था। उसके परिवार को नियमित रूप से शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकान से चावल मिल रहा था।

परिवार में भुखमरी की नौबत नहीं है। मृतक के घर से 1 कट्टा शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकान से मिला चावल पाया गया।

पिछले साल 108 क्विंटल धान बेचा था

हल्का पटवारी ने जांच टीम को बताया, मृतक के फसल की स्थिति सामान्य है। पिछले खरीफ सीजन में उसने सम्मिलात खाते में 105 क्विंटल धान बेचा था।

जिसके एवज में एक लाख 83 हजार की राशि मिली थी। धान बोनस के रूप में तीन किस्तों में अब तक 54 हजार रुपये की राशि मिल चुकी है।

