रायपुर में लोकतंत्र का इतिहास:राजधानी में 1952 में हुई थी पहली वोटिंग, 15 प्रतिशत आबादी ने किया था मतदान

रायपुर । ठाकुरराम यादव4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सप्रे स्कूल का सामने वाला हॉल जिसमें हुई थी वोटिंग। - Dainik Bhaskar
सप्रे स्कूल का सामने वाला हॉल जिसमें हुई थी वोटिंग।
  • संविधान लागू होने के बाद राजधानी में लोकतंत्र के पहले पर्व यानी चुनाव की यादें
  • पुराने 20 बूथ में केवल गवर्नमेंट-सप्रे स्कूल ही बचे

26 जनवरी 1950 को संविधान तो लागू हो गया लेकिन लोकतंत्र की स्थापना पहले आम चुनाव के बाद ही हुई, जब देश की सत्ता देश के लोगों के चुने हुए जनप्रतिनिधियों के हाथ में पहुंची। 1952 में हुए पहले आम चुनाव में रायपुर के सप्रे शाला, गवर्नमेंट स्कूल (अब जेएन पांडे स्कूल), खोखोपारा स्कूल, जानकी देवी महिला पाठशाला सहित सरकारी दफ्तरों में कुल 50 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए थे। इनमें से ज्यादातर अब खत्म हो चुके हैं, लेकिन सप्रे शाला और जेएन पांडे स्कूल में आज भी लोकसभा, विधानसभा और नगर निगम चुनाव के मतदान केंद्र बन रहे हैं। 1921 में माधव राव सप्रे ने राष्ट्रीय विद्यालय और जानकी कन्या विद्यालय की स्थापना स्वयं की थी। जानकी महिला विद्यालय बंद हो चुका है। जानकारों के अनुसार पहले चुनाव के समय प्रदेश की कुल आबादी के 15 प्रतिशत लोगों ने मतदान किया था।

राजधानी का पहला चुनाव

  • रायपुर में फरवरी 1952 में पहली वोटिंग, 15 प्रतिशत ने दिया था वोट।
  • गवर्नमेंट स्कूल, सप्रे, खोखोपारा और जानकी महिला स्कूल में भी बूथ।
  • राजधानी में बने थे कुल 50 बूथ, पूरे देश में 22400 मतदान केंद्र थे।
  • देश का पहला वोट हिमाचल के छिनी में 25 अक्टूबर 1951 को पड़ा।

लोग नहीं समझते थे वोटिंग इसलिए रंगीन पेटियां बनीं, फिल्में भी दिखाईं
इतिहासकार डा. रामेन्द्रनाथ मिश्र के अनुसार 1952 में देश की साक्षरता केवल 16 प्रतिशत थी। लोगों को चुनाव का कोई पुराना अनुभव नहीं था। लोगों को चुनाव के बारे में समझाना ही कठिन था। तब फिल्में दिखाकर उन्हें चुनाव के बारे में समझाया गया। लोगों को चुनाव का महत्व और भविष्य में उसके फायदे समझाए गए। चुनाव के लिए अलग-अलग रंग के डिब्बे रखे गए थे। उन डिब्बों में प्रत्याशियों के चुनाव चिन्ह की फोटो चिपकाई गई ताकि नाम पढ़कर प्रत्याशी नहीं पहचाने पाने वाले चुनाव चिन्ह से वोट डाल सकें।

ज्यादातर महिलाएं नहीं दे सकी थीं वोट, क्योंकि नाम ही अजीब
राजधानी में पहले मतदान में ज्यादातर महिलाएं हिस्सा नहीं ले सकीं थीं। वजह ये थी कि उनके नाम में काफी कंफ्यूजन रहता था। जनगणना के समय महिलाओं ने अपने नाम की जगह फलां की मां, अमुक की घरवाली और फलां की बेटी जैसे नाम लिखवा दिए थे। यही नाम पहली मतदाता सूची में भी दर्ज हुए थे। पहले चुनाव आयुक्त सुकुमार सेन ने इस कंफ्यूजन के कारण पहले चुनाव में बहुत सारी महिला मतदाताओं का नाम मतदाता सूची से हटा दिया। सिर्फ वही वोट दे सकी थीं, जिनके असली नाम मतदाता सूची में लिखे हुए थे।

कुछ हफ्ते कम थे, इसलिए पहले चुनाव में वोट नहीं दे पाए ठाकुर
पुरानी बस्ती निवासी तथा महंत कालेज के पूर्व डायरेक्टर प्रोफेसर सुरेशनाथ ठाकुर उन गिने-चुने लोगों में हैं, जिन्होंने राजधानी में 1952 में हुए पहले चुनाव को न सिर्फ देखा, बल्कि कार्यकर्ता के रूप में सक्रिय भूमिका भी निभाई। उन्हीं की जुबानी :
तब मैं 21 साल में कुछ हफ्ते ही कम था और इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी में एमए पालिटिकल साइंस की पढ़ाई कर रहा था। यूथ कांग्रेस में भी सक्रिय था। इसी नाते प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू के साथ उनके लोकसभा क्षेत्र में प्रचार करने भी गया था। मैं 21 साल का नहीं हुआ था, इसलिए पहली मतदाता सूची में नाम नहीं आया। इस वजह से मैं पहले चुनाव में मतदान तो नहीं कर पाया, लेकिन सक्रिय रहा। तब चुनाव लोगों के लिए अनोखी बात थी। ज्यादातर को तो बताना पड़ता था कि क्या होने वाला है और बूथ पर जाकर उन्हें क्या करना है। मैंने इलाहाबाद में अपनी डिग्री 1953 में पूरी की, फिर रायपुर लौट आया। उसके बाद से यहीं हूं। पहले चुनाव में वोट नहीं देने पाने की कसक ऐसी थी कि आज तक किसी चुनाव में मतदान को नहीं छोड़ा। जबकि मेरे पिता पं. ध्रुवनाथ ठाकुर और पूरे परिवार ने रायपुर में वोट डाले थे। उसके बाद भी मैं राजनीति में सक्रिय रहा। 1939 में वे भाठापारा म्यूनिसिपल कमेटी में अध्यक्ष था। प्रगति कालेज के प्राचार्य के रूप में रिटायर हुआ और तब से घर पर ही हूं।

