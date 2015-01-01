पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Government Went To Chandkhuri, Cheering On Siyawar Ramchandra And Mother Kaushalya, The Chief Minister Along With The Ministers Went To The Bus

बघेल सरकार के दो साल:मंत्रियों के साथ बस में सियावर रामचंद्र की जय और माता कौशल्या की जय करते हुए चंदखुरी गए मुख्यमंत्री

रायपुर21 मिनट पहले
बस में मंत्रियों के साथ रायपुर नगर निगम के सभापति सहित दूसरे जनप्रतिनिधि और कांग्रेस नेता भी चंदखुरी रवाना हुए।
  • सरकार के दो साल पर चंदखुरी में राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ रथयात्रा का समापन समारोह आयोजित
  • राम वनगमन पथ से लाई मिट्‌टी का होगा पूजन, कौशल्या मंदिर जीर्णोद्धार में लगेगी मिट्टी

छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस सरकार अपनी दूसरी वर्षगांठ मना रही है। इस अवसर को सरकार ने भगवान राम पर केंद्रित किया है। मुख्यमंत्री निवास में राज्य मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक के बाद मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल और सभी मंत्री एक बस में सवार होकर चंदखुरी के लिए रवाना हो गए। राजधानी से करीब 35 किमी दूर चंदखुरी को भगवान राम की ननिहाल माना जाता है। यहां माता कौशल्या का एक प्राचीन मंदिर है, जिसमें भगवान राम को माता कौशल्या की गोद में लिए दुर्लभ प्रतिमा है।

बस के स्टार्ट होते ही मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल सहित मंत्रियों सियावर रामचंद्र की जय, भगवान रामचंद्र की जय और माता कौशल्या की जय के नारे लगाए। रास्ते में भी ऐसा ही जयघोष चलता रहा। मुख्यमंत्री सहित उनकी पूरी कैबिनेट चंदखुरी में आयोजित राम वनगमन पथ पर्यटन परिपथ रथयात्रा और बाइक रैली में शामिल होने गई है। यह रथयात्रा और बाइक रैली सुकमा जिले के रामराम और कोरिया जिले के सीतामढ़ी-हरचौका से 14 दिसंबर को एक साथ शुरू हुई थी।

रथयात्रा के विभिन्न पड़ावों से भगवान राम के वन गमन पथ से जुड़े स्थलों की पवित्र मिट्‌टी एकत्र की गई है। गुरुवार के आयोजन में 19 जिलों से लाई गई मिट्टी को कौशल्या माता के मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सौंपा जाएगा।

यह होना है चंदखुरी में

चंदखुरी पहुंचकर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल पहले वहां नवनिर्मित गोठान का निरीक्षण करेंगे। उसके बाद वे राम वनगमन पर्यटन परिपथ रथयात्रा के समापन समारोह में भाग लेंगे। छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन विभाग के इस आयोजन में सभी मंत्री, रायपुर जिले के सभी सांसद-विधायकों और पंचायती राज के जनप्रतिनिधियों को आमंत्रित किया गया है।

