पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • The Gradual Fasting Of Farmer Organizations Continues In Raipur, Now The Government Is Challenged With The "people Songs"

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनशन पर अन्नदाता:रायपुर में किसान संगठनों का क्रमिक अनशन जारी, अब “जनगीतों” से सरकार को चुनौती

रायपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ किसान मजदूर महासंघ 14 दिसम्बर से क्रमिक अनशन कर रहा है।
  • प्रदेश के कई संस्कृतिकर्मियों ने भी दिया आंदोलन को समर्थन
  • आंदोलन स्थल पर गाए गीत, कहा-तीनों कानून वापस ले सरकार

केंद्र सरकार के कृषि संबंधी विवादित कानूनों के खिलाफ रायपुर में छत्तीसगढ़ किसान मजदूर महासंघ के क्रमिक अनशन जारी है। आंदोलन के तीसरे दिन रायपुर के धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे संस्कृतिकर्मियों ने जनगीतों के जरिए केंद्र सरकार को चुनौती दी।

किसानों का समर्थन करने पहुंचे संस्कृतिकर्मी निसार अली ने डफली की थाप और अपने चिरपरिचित अंदाज में “ले मशालें चल पड़े हैं लोग मेरे गांव के..” जैसे गीत गाकर आंदोलनकारियाें का उत्साह बढ़ाया।

क्रमिक अनशन के तीसरे दिन अखिल भारतीय क्रांतिकारी किसान सभा के राज्य सचिव तेजराम विद्रोही, किसान सभा के ललित कुमार, धनेश्वरी, जहुर राम और संतोष साहू उपवास पर बैठे।

वहां मौजूद लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए तेजराम विद्रोही ने कहा, किसान केन्द्र सरकार की कॉर्पोरेट परस्त व किसान, कृषि और आम उपभोक्ता विरोधी नीतियों को समझ रहे हैं। सरकार की जुमलेबाजी को समझकर ही किसान सड़क पर उतरकर विरोध कर रहे हैं।

इसे विपक्षी पार्टियों की राजनीतिक साजिश बताकर। किसानों को भ्रमित बताकर केंद्र सरकार हमारी मुख्य चिंताओं से मुंह फेरने की कोशिश कर रही है।

किसान नेता प्रतिदिन पांच-पांच के समूह में अनशन पर बैठ रहे हैं।
किसान नेता प्रतिदिन पांच-पांच के समूह में अनशन पर बैठ रहे हैं।

ललित कुमार ने कहा, भाजपा-आरएसएस जो स्वयं देश की सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को एक एक कर कॉरपोरेट घरानों को बेच रहे हैं। अपने खिलाफ विरोध की आवाज को दबाने के लिए टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग कहकर बदनाम करने की नीति अपना रही हैं।

क्रमिक अनशन को सौरा यादव, डॉ. संकेत ठाकुर आदि ने संबोधित किया। छत्तीसगढ़ किसान-मजदूर महासंघ ने बताया, बुधवार को विभिन्न संगठनों से सीमा, पूजा शर्मा, टिकेश्वर कुमार, पवन, ओपी सिंह, समाजवादी नेता मनमोहन सिंह सैलानी, महासमुंद जिला पंचायत सदस्य जागेश्वर जुगनू चंद्राकर, नेतन पटेल, टीकम विश्वकर्मा और सेवक निषाद आदि ने आंदोलन को समर्थन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें