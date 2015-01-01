पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • The Mayor's Council Will Be Able To Change The Place Of Construction Works, If The Tender Is Opened At A Lower Rate Then The Savings Amount Will Also Be Able To Spend

महापौर परिषद को नए अधिकार:निर्माण कार्यों की जगह बदल पाएगी महापौर परिषद, कम दर पर टेंडर खुला तो बचा पैसा भी खर्च कर सकेगी

रायपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगमों में महापौर परिषद का गठन महापौर और कुछ पार्षदों के साथ होता है। महापौर इसकी अध्यक्षता करते हैं।
  • नगर निगम के महापौरों और आयुक्तों की बैठक में हुआ फैसला
  • नगरी प्रशासन मंत्री डॉ. शिव कुमार डहरिया की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक

राज्य सरकार नगर निगमों में महापौर परिषदाें को नए अधिकार देने जा रही है। नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मंत्री डॉ. शिवकुमार डहरिया ने बुधवार को महानदी भवन में हुई नगर निगमों के महापौर तथा आयुक्तों की बैठक में नए अधिकारों के बारे में घोषणा की।

नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री ने कहा, निर्माण कार्यों में स्थल परिवर्तन का अधिकार महापौर परिषद के पास रहेगा। यही नहीं निविदा में कम टेंडर दर प्राप्त होने पर बचत राशि व्यय करने के अधिकार भी महापौर परिषद के पास होगा।

कई शहरों के महापौरों ने निर्माण कार्यों में आ रही व्यावहारिक दिक्कतों की जानकारी देकर ऐसा अधिकार मांगा था। उनका कहना था, ऐसा नहीं हो पाने से कई योजनाओं की राशि का उपयोग नहीं हो पा रहा है।

नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मंत्री डॉ. डहरिया ने कहा, सभी आयुक्त, महापौर और जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए निगम की जनता के हित में तेजी से काम करें। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना, गोधन न्याय योजना, मुख्यमंत्री वार्ड कार्यालय, पौनी पसारी के साथ साथ मोर जमीन मोर मकान, मोर मकान मोर चिन्हारी, अमृत मिशन आदि की समीक्षा की।

डॉ. डहरिया पौनी पसारी योजना में और अधिक प्रगति लाने तथा सभी निर्माण कार्य पूरी गुणवत्ता के साथ समय-सीमा में पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में नगर निगमों के एक-एक कर निर्माण कार्यों की विस्तृत समीक्षा की गई। बैठक में रायपुर महापौर एजाज ढेबर, भिलाई महापौर देवेंद्र यादव, नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग की सचिव अलरमेलमंगई डी., सूडा के एडिशनल सीईओ सौमिल रंजन चौबे आदि शामिल हुए। कोरबा, अंबिकापुर तथा जगदलपुर के महापौर इस बैठक में ऑनलाइन जुड़े थे। वहीं अन्य नगर निगमों के महापौर बैठक में मौजूद रहे।

आत्मनिर्भर बनाने पर जोर

नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मंत्री डॉ. शिव कुमार डहरिया ने निगमों को अपने करों तथा यूजर चार्ज की वसूली पर जोर देने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा, करों की नियमित वसूली कर निगमों को सेल्फ सस्टेनेबल बनाने की दिशा में गंभीरतापूर्वक प्रयास करने की जरूरत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत और चीन 3 दिन तक रोज 30% सैनिक वापस बुलाएंगे, पैंगॉन्ग से तीन फेज में होगी सेना की वापसी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें