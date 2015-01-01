पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश में मौसम:उत्तरी हवा आते ही रात का पारा 6 डिग्री गिरा, 25 तक अच्छी ठंड लेकिन इसके बाद थोड़ी राहत

रायपुर21 मिनट पहले
रविवार रात से राजधानी समेत प्रदेश में आसमान साफ होने लगा और ठंड बढ़ गई। राजधानी में रविवार को शाम से ही ठंडी हवा चली और न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री गिरकर 16 डिग्री के करीब पहुंच गया। प्रदेश का उत्तरी हिस्सा तो तेज ठंड की चपेट में आ गया और वहां तापमान सामान्य से 3 डिग्री तक कम हो गया है। मौसम विज्ञानियों का कहना है कि 25 तारीख तक राजधानी-प्रदेश में अच्छी ठंड पड़ेगी। लेकिन इसके बाद हवा में नमी बढ़ेगी और रात के तापमान में थोड़ी कमी संभव है। मौसम साफ होते ही उत्तरी हवा के कारण उत्तर और मध्य छत्तीसगढ़ में ठंड बढ़ने लगी है। शनिवार तक रायपुर में रात का तापमान 22 डिग्री से ऊपर था। यह रविवार को 16 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। भले ही यह सामान्य से एक डिग्री अधिक है, लेकिन एक दिन में छह डिग्री की गिरावट आने से लोग ज्यादा ठंड महसूस करने लगे हैं। सोमवार को भी तापमान में एक-दो डिग्री की कमी आएगी। लालपुर मौसम केंद्र के मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा के अनुसार प्रदेश में उत्तर दिशा से शुष्क और ठंडा हवा आने के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में 24 नवंबर तक 2-3 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरावट आएगी। अधिकतम तापमान में 22 नवम्बर के बाद विशेष परिवर्तन की संभावना नहीं है। 24 नवंबर तक मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। बंगाल की खाड़ी में कुछ सिस्टम बनने की वजह से 25 से हवा की दिशा उत्तर और उत्तर-पूर्व से बदलकर दक्षिण-पूर्व होगी। बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी वाली हवा आएगी। इस कारण बादल बनेंगे और बस्तर संभाग तथा उससे लगे हुए जिलों में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। 26 नवंबर को मध्य और दक्षिण छत्तीसगढ़ में हल्की से मध्यम वर्षा होने या गरज-चमक के साथ छींटे पड़ने की संभावना है। प्रदेश के सरगुजा संभाग में गरज-चमक के साथ छींटे पड़ सकती हैं। 27 को प्रदेश के दक्षिणी भाग में हल्की वर्षा होने या गरज-चमक के साथ छींटे पड़ेंगी।

फ्लू का मौसम, सावधानी जरूरी
सीनियर जर्नल फिजिशियन डा. अब्बास नकवी के अनुसार ज्यादा ठंड में लोगों को अब ज्यादा सावधानी की जरूरत पड़ेगी। यह फ्लू का मौसम है। सर्दी-जुकाम और वायरल की शिकायत रहेगी। यह सामान्य है, लेकिन इस समय कोरोना की वजह से पूरी तरह से नजरअंदाज करना घातक हो सकता है। सर्दी-खांसी सामान्य है, लेकिन उसके साथ यदि कोरोना के लक्षण दिखें तो तत्काल जांच करवाना चाहिए। बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को बाहर न निकलने दें। मास्क बहुत जरूरी है। रोग-प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने वाली चीजें खाएं-पिएं और तनाव बिलकुल नहीं लें। बिना डाक्टर की सलाह लिए किसी भी तरह की दवाइयां न खाएं।

इस साल दो बार रुकी ठंड
छत्तीसगढ़ से प्रदेश में जून से सितंबर तक दक्षिण पश्चिम मानसून सक्रिय रहता है। इससे पूरे भारत में बारिश होती है, लेकिन ठंड शुरू होने के साथ दक्षिण भारत में उत्तर-पूर्वी मानसून सक्रिय हो जाता है। इससे आंध्रप्रदेश, तमिलनाडु, कर्नाटक सहित दक्षिण भारत के कुछ राज्य में बारिश होती है। इस बारिश का असर बस्तर में भी दिखता है। आमतौर पर दिसंबर और जनवरी में उत्तर पूर्वी मानसून से दक्षिण भारत में होने वाली बारिश का असर छत्तीसगढ़ में भी होता है। इस साल नवंबर में समुद्र की ओर से आ रही नमी ने प्रदेश में दो बार ठंड को रोक दिया है। नवंबर की शुरुआत में ठंड में बीतने के बाद दूसरे पखवाड़े में ठंड कम होने लगी थी।

