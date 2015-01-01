पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बारिश ने मारा अब धूप का सहारा:हजारों एकड़ में फैले धान की कटी फसल हो गई गीली, सुखाने में लगे दुर्ग के किसान

दुर्ग-रायपुर3 मिनट पहले
  • चिंता ये कि खराब होगा तो सोसायटी में कैसे बेचेंगे, राहत ये कि धूप ठीक निकल रही

दो दिन पहले हुई बारिश ने लोगों को उमस से तो राहत दी, लेकिन किसानों की मुश्किल इतनी ज्यादा बढ़ा दी कि उन्हें दोगुनी मेहनत करके अपनी फसल बचानी पड़ रही है। दुर्ग जिले में तकरीबन 10 फीसदी किसानों की धान की फसल प्रभावित हुई है। जिले में 1 लाख 29 हजार किसान हैं। दरअसल कई किसानों ने अपनी फसल काट ली थी। जिनकी कटी हुई फसल खेत में पड़ी थी, वो बारिश में भीग गई। इतना ही नहीं, खेत में पानी भर जाने के कारण उनके सड़ने का खतरा भी था। लेकिन किसान बारिश के बाद से ही अपनी फसल को धूप में सुखाने में जुट गए हैं। दुर्ग के नगपुरा के किसान पुकेश्वर साहू ने बताया कि उसने 10 एकड़ में धान की फसल ली थी। खेत में 450 कट्‌टा धान रखा था। धान काटने के एक घंटे बाद ही पानी गिरा और मेहनत दोगुनी हो गई। ये कम से कम चार लाख का धान है। वहीं झबेंद्र वैष्णव का कहना है कि दुर्ग में बहुत बारिश हुई है। खलिहान में बिखरा हुआ अनाज सुखाना पड़ेगा। इसमें बहुत मेहनत लगेगी। धूप निकलता रहा तो ठीक है, नहीं तो बहुत नुकसान भी हो सकता है। ये तो तय है कि इसकी गुणवत्ता में फर्क आ जाएगा। ज्यादा काला हुआ तो सोसायटी भी धान नहीं खरीदेगी। सरकार ने तो कह दिया है कि ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन परेशानी कितनी बढ़ गई है, इसका अंदाजा क्या सरकार को है?
फोटो व कंटेंट-भूपेश केशरवानी

