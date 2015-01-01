पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजने लगे गिरजाघर:गरीब हो सकें क्रिसमस की खुशियों में शामिल इसलिए बांटेंगे कंबल-शॉल, आर्थिक मदद भी करेंगे

रायपुर
आयकर भवन के सामने स्थित सेंट पॉल चर्च की साज-सजावट पूरी हो चुकी है।
  • जन्म समारोह की शुरुआत के साथ चर्चों में बनाए जा रहे हैं धार्मिक चिन्ह, 19 को कैंप फायर

प्रदेशभर में क्रिसमस यानी प्रभु यीशु के जन्म के समारोहों की शुरूआत हो चुकी है। आर्च बिशप जोसफ ऑगस्टिन व बिशप राबर्ट अली ने समारोहों की शुरूआत की है। मुख्य समारोह 25 दिसबंर को ख्रीस्त जन्मोत्सव और एक जनवरी को नववर्ष तक चलेंगे। मसीही समाज इसकी खुशी उन लोगों तक भी पहुंचाएगा जो निर्धन हैं। उन जरूरतमदों को गुरुवार को नए-नए कपड़े, शॉल व कंबल बांटे जाएंगे। कई सामाजिक संगठन गरीबों की आर्थिक मदद भी करेंगे। यह परंपरा बरसों पुरानी है। इसके लिए बकायदा गरीबों से उनकी जरूरत पूछी जाती है फिर चर्च कि ओर से इसका इंतजाम किया जाता है। महिला सभा व पास्ट्रेट कमेटी द्वारा उन्हें नए वस्त्र बांटे जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही गिरजाघरों में सजावट लगभग पूरी हो चुकी है। युवा सभा सचिव आशीष बाघे, अध्यक्ष अनीश डेनियल व चर्च सचिव आशीष सोलोमन की अगुवाई में सेवक अब्राहम दास, शुभांक पॉल, नीलेश राम, नितिन सिंह, मारिओ जॉन, सैवियों जॉन, सैम अली रिचर्ड दास, रोबर्ट दास, अंशुल सिंग, मीकू अरविन्द बाघे, वैशाली मसीह, मालविका बोगी, आयुषी सोलोमन, स्वप्निल चौधरी, जइस निकिता राम, अभिषेक मसीह आदि ने डेकोरेशन से क्रिसमस प्रतीकों चरणी, स्टार, क्रिसमस ट्री आदि को उकेर दिया है। हालांकि, इस बार संडे स्कूल के बच्चे बड़े दिन का ड्रामा नहीं खेल सकेंगे। मोहल्लों में होने वाले क्रिसमस ट्री प्रोग्राम की जगह दूसरे जरिए बच्चों को बच्चों को प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। चार दर्जन गिरजाघरों में धार्मिक संस्कारों को पादरी व फादर अंतिम रूप दे रहे हैं। सेंट पॉल्स कैथेड्रल में पादरी अजय मार्टिन की अगुवाई में धन्यवादी पर्व यानी नई फसल के आने की खुशी मनाई गई। राजेश लिविंग्स्टन व लीली भागीरथी, रूचि धर्मराज, नीला मुंडू, जीवन मसीह, डिक्सन बैंजामिन ने भी आगमन की रविवारीय आराधनाएं ली हैं।

19 से 31 तक ये कार्यक्रम होंगे
19 दिसंबर को शाम सात बजे युवा सभा के अनुरोन मसीह के नेतृत्व में करौल सिंगिंग नाइट यानी कैंप फायर होगा। 24 दिसंबर को मध्य रात्रि की आराधना में बड़े दिन यानी प्रभु का जन्म होगा। इस अवसर पर 25 दिसंबर को सुबह 9 बजे ख्रीस्त जन्मोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। 27 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेलकूद प्रतियोगिताएं होंगी। इसके पुरस्कार 31 दिसंबर को नव वर्ष की पूर्व संध्या को बंटेंगे। रात ग्यारह बजे वॉच नाइट सर्विस होगी। 1 जनवरी को नए साल की आराधना होगी।

