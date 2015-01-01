पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  The Soil Was Not Allowed To Be Carried, If The Soil Was Found In The Car, The Cock Was Given, The Punishment For Giving Pig

राम वनगमन रथ यात्रा का कांकेर में विरोध:नहीं ले जाने दी गई मिट्‌टी, गाड़ी में मिट्‌टी मिली तो दी मुर्गा, सुअर देने की सजा

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मौके पर लोगों को समझाइश देते कलेक्टर और एसपी।
  • लोगों का गुस्सा देख प्रशासन ने बदला यात्रा का रूट आस्था का सवाल उठाकर समाज के लोगों ने किया विरोध

बस्तर से निकली राम वनगमन यात्रा का कांकेर जिले में प्रवेश को लेकर भारी विरोध झेलना पड़ा। आदिवासी समाज ने यात्रा व बस्तर इलाके से मिट्टी ले जाने का विरोध करते 4 घंटे तक नेशनल हाईवे को जाम कर दिया। रथ को आगे बढऩे नहीं दिया। जैसे तैसे प्रशासन की समझाईश के बाद समाज रथ को आगे भेजने की बात मान गया। लेकिन कांकेर में सरकार की तरफ से आयोजित यह रथ यात्रा हाइजैक ही रही।

इस वजह से विरोध
दरअसल इस यात्रा में छत्तीसगढ़ में भगवान राम जहां से वनवास के दौरान गुजरे वहां की मिट्‌टी ली जा रही है। आदिवासी समाज शुरू से अपनी परंपरा व आस्था के चलते बस्तर संभाग से मिट्टी ले जाने का विरोध कर रहा है। यात्रा बुधवार सुबह 8 बजे कांकेर जिले के कुलगांव के करीब पहुंची तो समाज ने रायपुर जगदलपुर मार्ग में चक्काजाम कर दिया। समाज का कहना था रथ में बस्तर से मिट्टी ले जाई जा रही है जो आदिवासी समाज की आस्था व संस्कृति के खिलाफ है।

पुलिस के सुरक्षा घेरे में रथ
पुलिस के सुरक्षा घेरे में रथ

हंगामे की सूचना पर कलेक्टर चंदन कुमार व एसपी एमआर अहिरे भी मौके पर पहुंचे तथा समाज के लोगों को समझाया। मगर लोग नहीं माने रथ का स्वागत या पूजा नहीं होने दी गई। तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार रथयात्रा यहां से दुधावा मार्ग से सिहावा की ओर जानी थी लेकिन समाज नहीं चाहता था कि रथ उस मार्ग से जाए। विरोध प्रदर्शन के चलते एक घंटे बाद रथ को शहर के मुख्य मार्ग से होते धमतरी की ओर रवाना किया गया। आदिवासी समाज की ओर से प्रदर्शन में प्रमुख रूप से पूर्व सांसद सोहन पोटाई, कन्हैया उसेंडी, सुमेर सिंह नाग, नारायण मरकाम जैसे नेता शामिल थे।

प्रशासन बोला
कलेक्टर चंदन कुमार ने कहा पर्यटन विकास के लिए राम वन गमन मार्ग का विकसित किया जा रहा है। आदिवासी समाज को इसे लेकर गलतफहमी हो गई थी। वे चाहते थे उनकी परंपरा के अनुसार यह यात्रा निकले। हम सभी समाज व धर्म की भावना का आदर समान करते हैं। समाज प्रमुखों से चर्चा कर उनकी गलतफहमी को दूर कर दी गई जिसके बाद चक्काजाम हट गया और रथ पूरे सम्मान के साथ गंतव्य की ओर बढ़ गया।

खाली कलश।
खाली कलश।

मिट्‌टी मिलने पर सुनाई सुअर और मुर्गा देने की सजा
विरोध के दौरान जब आदिवासी समाज रथ में बस्तर की मिट्टी होने का दावा करने लगा। जांच के लिए प्रशासन ने समाज के एक पांच सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधी मंडल को भेजा जिसने कारपेट व अन्य जगह से कुछ मिट्टी निकाली। इधर रथ के साथ चल रहे लोगों का कहना था यह मिट्टी रायपुर से ही कारपेट के नीचे बिछाई गई है। मिट्टी मिलने के बाद समाज और आक्रोशित हो गया तथा इसके लिए कार्रवाई की मांग करने लगा। शासन प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करने लगा। समाज इसके लिए शासन को मिट्टी चोर दर्जा देकर नारेबाजी करने लगा।

मिट्टी मिलने के बाद जब प्रशासन ने चर्चा की तब समाज प्रमुखों ने इसके लिए सजा के प्रावधान की बात कही। रथ से मिट्टी को जब्त किया गया। उसे वापस भेजने प्रशासन को दंड देने कहा। दंड के रूप में एक सुअर, दो मुर्गा, धार्मिक कृत्य में इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली देशी शराब, नारियल तथा अगरबत्ती देने कहा गया। प्रशासन ने इस दंड को स्वीकार कर उसे देने का वादा किया। समाज के नेता कन्हैया उसेंडी ने कहा प्रशासन की ओर से एसडीएम ने दंड स्वीकार किया है। अब सजा की चीजें आदिवासी एसडीएम से लेंगे।

यह है इस रथ यात्रा का कॉन्सेप्ट
सरकार 14 दिसंबर को पर्यटन रथ यात्रा निकाली है। प्रदेश के उत्तरी छोर सीतामढ़ी और दक्षिणी छोर रामाराम से निकली यह रथयात्रा 17 दिसंबर को माता कौशिल्या के मायके चंदखुरी पहुंचकर समाप्त होगी। 19 जिलों से होकर गुजरने वाली यह यात्रा 1575 किलोमीटर लंबी होगी। हर जगह की मिट्‌टी रथ में इकट्‌ठा की जाएगी। यात्रा जहां जहां से होकर गुजरेगी वहां रामायण पाठ भी होगा।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकभी वेटर थे, फिर केक बनाने का बिजनेस शुरू किया, आज करोड़ों का टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

