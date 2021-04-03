पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • The State Congress Wants Rahul To Become The President Again, Will Bring Proposals In The Meeting Today

दो दिन के दिल्ली दौरे पर सीएम:प्रदेश कांग्रेस चाहती है कि राहुल ही फिर अध्यक्ष बनें, आज बैठक में लाएंगे प्रस्ताव

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • तीन मंत्रियों से करेंगे मुलाकात

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि प्रदेश कांग्रेस चाहती है कि राहुल गांधी ही राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस की कमान फिर से संभालें। इस संबंध में शुक्रवार को होने वाली कांग्रेस की बैठक में प्रस्ताव भी पारित किया जा सकता है। बता दें कि इन बैठकों के लिए प्रदेश प्रभारी पीएल.पुनिया तीन दिन के दौरे पर आ रहे हैं। दो दिन के दिल्ली दौरे पर रवाना होने से पहले सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि वे नितिन गडकरी, खाद्यमंत्री पीयूष गोयल तथा नागरिक उड्‌डयन मंत्री हरदीप पुरी से मुलाकात करेंगे।

सड़क, एयर कार्गो तथा छत्तीसगढ़ से चावल का कोटा बढ़ाने की मांग भी की जाएगी। दिल्ली में चल रहे किसानों के आंदोलन पर कहा कि किसान जो मांग कर कर रहे हैं उसे मोदी सरकार को मान लेना चाहिए। वे कहते हैं कि उनके औैर किसानों के बीच एक फोन काल की दूरी है लेकिन दो माह से आंदोलन चल रहा है लेकिन फोन काल की दूरी अब नुकीले कील औैर तारों में बदल गए हैं। दिल्ली अब दूर हो गया है। सीएम ने जशपुर की घटना पर दुख जताते हुए कहा कि इस तरह की घटनाएं बेहद दुखद हैं लेकिन हमारे पुलिस के जवानों ने तत्परता से आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
राहुल का फार्मूला यहां अपनाया
सीएम ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ में हमने राहुल गांधी का फार्मूला अपनाया है। इससे हमने आमजनता की जेब में पैसा डालना शुरु किया इससे अर्थव्यवस्था का पहिया चल पड़ा है। यही वजह है कि जीएसटी का कलेक्शन भी सबसे अच्छा रहा है।

प्रदेश की नब्ज टटोलने रायपुर आए राहुल गांधी के निज सचिव
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के निज सचिव एमके राजू छत्तीसगढ़ दौरे पर आए हैं। बताया गया है कि वे यहां कांग्रेस संगठन के साथ ही सरकार के कामकाज की नब्ज टटोलने के लिए आए हैं। उन्होंने पंचायत मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव, पीडब्ल्यूडी मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू से मुलाकात कर प्रदेश के वर्तमान राजनीतिक हालातों के साथ नक्सल उन्मूलन की जानकारी भी ली। बताया गया है कि इस गोपनीय दौरे के दौरान वे प्रदेश के सभी बड़े नेताओं से मुलाकात भी करेंगे।

