  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  • There Is A Daily Prayer In The Ayurvedic College, Asking For Better Knowledge Of Medicines ... This Is Only Here

धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को:आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज में रोज होती है धनवंतरि की पूजा मांगते हैं औषधियों का बेहतर ज्ञान, ऐसा सिर्फ यहीं

रायपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • शहर में सिर्फ 2 जगह ही है भगवान धनवंतरि की प्रतिमा, दोनों कांसे की बनाई गई

वैसे तो धनवंतरि की पूजा साल में सिर्फ एक बार धनतेरस के दिन होती है, लेकिन राजधानी में एक जगह ऐसी भी है जहां हर रोज उनकी पूजा होती है। यह जगह जीई रोड स्थित आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज है। 6 साल पहले यहां धनवंतरि की प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई थी। तब से आज तक कॉलेज छात्र हों या शिक्षक, धनवंतरि की प्रतिमा के सामने शीश नवाने के बाद ही पढ़ना-पढ़ाना शुरू करते हैं। गौरतलब है कि राजधानी में भगवान धनवंतरि की प्रतिमा एक भी मठ-मंदिर में देखने को नहीं मिलेगी। वहीं, 2 कॉलेज ऐसे हैं जहां न सिर्फ प्रतिमा की स्थापना की गई है, बल्कि रोज उसी श्रद्धा से पूजा भी की जाती है जैसे यह जगह मंदिर ही हो। राजधानी में सबसे पहले जीई रोड स्थित आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज में साल 2014 में धनवंतरि प्रतिमा की स्थापना की गई थी। इसके बाद साल 2018 में पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय चिकित्सा विश्वविद्यालय में भी ऐसी ही प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई है। खास बात ये है कि दोनों प्रतिमाएं कांसे की बनीं हैं और दोनों ही प्रतिमाओं का निर्माण प्रसिद्ध मूर्तिकार पद्मश्री जे. नेल्सन ने किया है।

न सिर्फ बच्चे, बल्कि कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर और कर्मचारी भी शीश नवाकर शुरू करते हैं काम
लोग साल में एक बार धनवंतरि की पूजा कर बेहतर स्वास्थ्य की कामना करते हैं। वहीं, कॉलेज के बच्चे रोज पूजा कर भगवान से मांगते हैं कि उन्हें औषधि का बेहतर ज्ञान दें, ताकि वे पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद ताउम्र लोगों की सेहत का बेहतर ख्याल रख सकें। कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. जीएस बघेल बताते हैं कि न सिर्फ छात्र-छात्राएं, बल्कि कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर, कर्मचारी भी रोजाना भगवान धनवंतरि के दर्शन करके आयुर्वेद औषधि की बेहतर जानकारी के लिए मन्नत मांगते हैं।

सरकार ने धनवंतरि सम्मान के लिए 16 तक मंगाए आवेदन... दिए जाएंगे 1 लाख रु.
इधर, धनवंतरि सम्मान-2020 के लिए राज्य सरकार ने प्रविष्टियां मंगाई हैं। इसके लिए वे लोग आवेदन कर सकते हैं जिन्होंने छत्तीसगढ़ में आयुर्वेद के क्षेत्र में कोई उत्कृष्ट कार्य किया है। इसमें चयनित होने वाले व्यक्ति को 1 लाख रुपए पुरस्कार के तौर पर दिए जाएंगे। स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग द्वारा जारी सूचना के मुताबिक आवेदन धनवंतरि सम्मान के लिए 16 नवंबर तक आवेदन किया जा सकता है। आवेदकों को अपने द्वारा किए गए कार्य से संबंधित प्रमाण भी भेजने होंगे।

धनतेरस पर दीपदान और कुबेर की पूजा का भी है महत्व
धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। इस मौके पर दीप दान भी किया जाता है और इतना ही महत्व कुबेर की पूजा का भी है। ज्याेतिषाचार्य डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे बताते हैं कि 13 नवंबर की शाम 6.30 बजे दीपदान के लिए उपयुक्त समय हैं। घर की दक्षिण दिशा में सवा किलो गेहूं की ढेरी लगाएं और उसके ऊपर सरसों के तेल का दीपक जलाएं। इसके चारों ओर 13 छोटे दीपक जलाएं। इसके बाद भगवान धनवंतरि से अपने और अपने परिवारजनों के बेहतर स्वास्थ्य की कामना करें। साथ ही साथ भगवान कुबेर की भी पूजा करें। इस दिन जरूरतमंदों को दान करने से पुण्यफल की प्राप्ति होती है।

