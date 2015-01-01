पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • There Is Not A Single Case Of Corona In 77 Villages Of Raipur So Far, Vigilance Such That People From Many Villages Did Not Come To The Capital For The Last 9 Months

कोरोना से जंग में मिसाल:रायपुर के 77 गांवाें में अब तक कोरोना का एक भी केस नहीं, सतर्कता ऐसी कि कई गांवों के लोग पिछले 9 माह से राजधानी नहीं आए

रायपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • यहां एक भी कोरोना केस नहीं मिला
  • कोरोना के चलते इन गांवों में कार्यक्रम भी नहीं हुआ

संदीप राजवाड़े | राजधानी में तकरीबन 44 हजार कोरोना के मरीज मिले, लेकिन यहां के करीब 77 गांव ऐसे हैं, जहां पिछले 9 महीनों से एक भी मरीज नहीं मिला। यह आंकड़े रायपुर के चार ब्लॉक के बीएमओ के मुताबिक हैं। धरसींवा (रायपुर) ब्लॉक के 04 गांव, अभनपुर के 11 गांव, आरंग के 20 गांव और सबसे ज्यादा तिल्दा-नेवरा ब्लॉक के 42 गांव कोरोना से अब तक मुक्त हैं। जबकि इन गांव की आबादी एक लाख से ज्यादा है। इसके लिए सरकारी अमले की मुस्तैदी तो है ही, ग्रामीणों की जागरुकता की भूमिका सबसे अहम मानी जा रही है। ऐसा गांव वालों की जागरुकता और सावधानी के कारण संभव हुआ।

गांव में भीड़ भी नहीं जुटती

  • कई गांवों ने मार्च-अप्रैल के बाद से साप्ताहिक बाजार ही बंद कर दिया है, जिसमें आसपास के कई गांवों की भीड़ जुटती है।
  • पंचायतों की मुनादी की वजह से तीज-त्योहारों में भी ग्रामीणों ने दूसरे गांवों में आना-जाना नहीं किया।
  • महीने में तीन-चार दिन बाद रायपुर चले जाते थे, लेकिन पिछले 9 माह से एक बार भी नहीं गए।
  • बाहर से आने वालों को गांव के स्कूल या पंचायत भवनों में क्वारेंटाइन करवा दिया। खेतों में भी काम करने भी गए तो मास्क पहनकर।

महिलाओं का अहम योगदान
तिल्दा के सरफोंगा गांव की आबादी 1251 है। यहां के पंचायत सचिव धनेश साहू ने बताया कि यहां के लोगों ने बाहर आना-जाना बंद कर दिया है। जो लोग फैक्ट्री में काम करते हैं, उनका कोरोना टेस्ट होता है। महिलाएं जागरूक कर रही हैं। धरसींवा बीएमओ डॉ. निवेदिता लकड़ा और अभनपुर बीएमओ डॉ. अमिता झा ने बताया सरफोंगा ही नहीं, ब्लाॅक के कई गांवों में लोग बेहद सावधानी बरत रहे हैं।

बंद किया साप्ताहिक बाजार
शहर से लगे आरंग का गांव गोढ़ी में 4000 की आबादी है। गांव के पास ही रिम्स मेडिकल कॉलेज, दो पशु आहार फैक्टरी, टाइल्स फैक्टरी है, जहां लोग काम करते हैं। बुधवार व शुक्रवार को साप्ताहिक बाजार लगता था, जो बंद है। केवल सरपंच ने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया क्योंकि उनके एक दोस्त को कोविड हुआ था। वह भी निगेटिव मिले। आरंग बीएमओ डॉ. केएस राय ने बताया कि गांव के सभी लोग मास्क पहन रहे हैं और भीड़ से बच रहे हैं।

खेती-मजदूरी मास्क पहनकर
तिल्दा ब्लॉक के तुलसी (मानपुर) की आबादी 1000 से ऊपर है। सरपंच राजेश कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि खेत व मजदूरी पर जाने वाले लोग भी मास्क पहने ही नजर आते हैं। बड़े आयोजन बंद हैं। बीएमओ डॉ. आशीष शुक्ला ने बताया कि गांव में 300 से ज्यादा लोगों का टेस्ट हो चुका और सभी निगेटिव आए हैं। गांव को समय-समय पर सैनिटाइज कर रहे हैं। अप्रैल-मई में तो गांव की एंट्री पर बैरियर लगाकर बाहरी लोगों का प्रवेश बंद है।

