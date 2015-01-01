पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार की तैयारी:इस दिवाली आया 7 इंच का झूमर, सजा सकते हैं बेडरूम और मंदिर

रायपुर7 मिनट पहले
एमजी रोड की शॉप में सात इंच के झूमर के साथ युवक।
  • इनडोर और आउटडोर डेकोरेशन के लिए डिफरेंट डिजाइन और कलर की झालर और झूमर से सजा मार्केट, मेड इन इंडिया प्रोडक्ट की बढ़ी पूछपरख

दीपावली पर घर सजाने के लिए इस बार शहर में छह इंच से लेकर दस फीट तक के झूमर मिल रहे हैं। सात इंच के झूमर से घर के मंदिर और बेडरूम में डेकोरेशन की जा सकती है। आउडटोर डेकोरेशन के लिए 12 से 90 मीटर तक की झालर अवेलेबल है। सिंगल कलर, मिक्स कलर के अलावा दीये और कलश के शेप की झालर भी मिल रही है। चाइनीज लाइट्स के विरोध के बीच इस साल शहर में मेड इन इंडिया लाइट्स भी उपलब्ध हैं, जो पसंद भी की जा रही है। इनडोर और आउटडोर डेकोरेशन के लिए दीये, घंटी, स्टार, शंख जैसे कई डिजाइन की लाइट मिल रही है। लाइट्स और झालर 60 रुपए से लेकर 1 हजार रुपए तक की रेंज में अवेलेबल हैं।

सात इंच से लेकर 2 फीट तक के मेड इन इंडिया झूमर, कीमत 250 से शुरू
शहर में छह इंच से लेकर दो फीट तक के मेड इन इंडिया झूमर भी अवेलेबल हैं। डिफरेंट साइज के मेटल पर कलरफुल लाइट्स से झूमर तैयार किया गया है। सीलिंग पर लगने वाले छोटे साइज के झूमर बल्ब नुमा पैटर्न में भी हैं, ये महज 4 इंच के हैं। राउंड शेप के छह से आठ इंच के झूमर को घर के मंदिर और बेडरूम की डेकोरेशन के लिए लोग पसंद कर रहेे हैं। कारोबारी नरेश निहचलानी ने बताया, 250 रुपए की रेंज के झूमर पहली बार आए हैं। इसके अलावा 2 फीट तक के दीपावली स्पेशल झूमर भी लोग डेकोरेशन के लिए पसंद कर रहे हैं।

आर्टिफिशियल फ्लॉवर की झालर और डिस्को लाइट
शहर में गोल्डन, ब्लू, रेड और पिंक जैसे कलर की लाइट्स पसंद की जा रही है। कारोबारी सचिन तोलानी ने बताया कि लोग अपनी पसंद और बजट के अनुसार झालर, लेजर लाइट, डिस्को लाइट, हैंगिंग एलईडी, एलईडी पाइप खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं। आर्टिफिशियल फ्लाॅवर के साथ आने वाली झालर लाइट भी डिमांड में है। ये 10 से 100 मीटर तक के साइज और डिफरेंट कलर में अवेलेबल है।

