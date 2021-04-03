पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माघ मास का महत्व:पूर्वजों को इस माह दे सकते हैं तर्पण, स्नान दान से मिल सकती है सभी दोषों से मुक्ति

पाैष माह के बाद अब माघ का महीना शुरू हो चुका है। माघ के महीने में नदी में स्नान, दान व मंगल कार्यों के लिए शुभ माना गया है। भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करने से विशेष पुण्य प्राप्त होता है। हिंदी वर्ष के अनुसार इसे ग्यारहवां महीना माना गया है। यह 27 फरवरी को खत्म होगा। इस माह धूप लेने से कई स्वास्थ्य संबंधी समस्याओं का निदान होता है। सूर्य देव की पूजा का इस माह विशेष महत्व है। इस दौरान सूर्य से निकलने वाली किरणों को सेहत के लाभकारी माना गया है। इससे शरीर को विटामिन डी मिलता है। बच्चों को धूप दिखाने से निमोनिया और सर्दी से जुड़ी बीमारियों से बचाया जा सकता है। वहीं बुजुर्गों को भी इस धूप में कुछ देर बैठना चाहिए। इससे उन्हें हड्डियों से जुड़ी दिक्कतों में आराम मिलता है। ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे ने बताया कि माघ मास हिंदू संस्कृति में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है।

शास्त्रों में कहा गया है कि भगवान नारायण की निकटता प्राप्त करने माघ मास में स्नान, दान और पूजन करने से सभी दोषों से मुक्ति मिलती है। निर्णयसिंधु नामक ग्रंथ में लिखा गया है कि माघ मास में प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को एक बार अवश्य पवित्र नदी में स्नान करना चाहिए। मत्स्य पुराण और ब्रह्मवैवर्त पुराण में माघ मास में दान और तप को प्राथमिकता दी गई है। विशेष रूप से माघ मास में श्राद्ध और तप का अत्यंत महत्व है। इस महीने में कल्पवास किया जाता है। पौराणिक कथाओं के अनुसार माघ मास में ही महाभारत के युद्ध में वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए अपने सगे संबंधियों को सदगति दिलाने के लिए युधिष्ठिर ने कल्पवास किया था। जैसे कि माघ मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की अष्टमी तिथि को अन्वष्टका श्राद्ध होता है। उसी तरह से माघ मास की शुक्ल पक्ष की द्वादशी तिथि को भीष्म द्वादशी मनाई जाती है। जिन्होंने अपने पूर्वजों को तर्पण न दिया हो, वे इस दिन तर्पण देकर लाभ प्राप्त कर सकते है। इस दौरान अनुशासित जीवन शैली अपनाने से कई प्रकार की समस्याओं से भी मुक्ति मिलती है।

माघ माह में पर्व और उनके महत्व
9 फरवरी को भौम प्रदोष है। इस दिन शिव का पूजन, सुंदरकांड का पाठ और दुर्गा सप्तशती का पाठ करने से अविवाहित युवक-युवितियों के विवाह का मार्ग प्रशस्त होगा। इसी तरह से 11 फरवरी को माघ मास की अमावस्या जिसे मौनी अमावस्या भी कहा जाता है, वह पड़ रही है। इस दिन चंद्र प्रधान श्रवण नक्षत्र है। इस दिन भगवान शिव का पूजन करके रोग, शोक इत्यादि से मुक्ति पाई जा सकती है। 12 फरवरी से गुप्त नवरात्रि प्रारंभ हो रही है।

इस दिन पूर्व दिशा में गुरु का उदय होना इस बात का संकेत है कि गुप्त नवरात्रि में की गई देवी आराधना अवश्य सफल होगी। गुप्त नवरात्रि की द्वितीया तिथि को शिवयोग, तृतीया को सिद्ध योग, चतुर्थी को साध्य योग, पंचमी को शुभ योग, षष्ठी को शुक्ल योग और ब्रह्म योग का होना एक अद्वितीय और दुर्लभ योग है। 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी है।

इस दिन शुभ योग का होना महाविद्या की प्राप्ति के संकेत देता है। इसी तरह से 19 फरवरी को रथ सप्तमी है जिसे आरोग्य सप्तमी भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन सूर्य का पूजन करने से शुभ आरोग्य प्राप्त होगा। माघ मास की पूर्णिमा 27 फरवरी को पड़ रही है। इस दिन किसी पवित्र नदी में स्नान करके भगवान शिव और लक्ष्मीनारायण भगवान की आराधना करने से सभी तरह की बाधाओं से मुक्ति मिलेगी।

"माघ मास में भगवान शिव की पूजा, सुंदरकांड और दुर्गा सप्तशती का पाठ करने से लाभ होगा। अविवाहितों के विवाह का योग बनेगा।"
- डॉ. दत्तात्रेय होस्केरे, ज्याेतिषाचार्य

