नई मेरिट लिस्ट अगले माह:दसवीं में 585 नंबर पाने वालों को मिलेगी टॉप-10 में जगह

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।

दसवीं-बारहवीं की मेरिट में शामिल टॉपरों की नई और फाइनल लिस्ट नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह तक जारी होगी। दसवीं की नई लिस्ट में अब उन्हीं छात्रों को जगह मिलेगी जिनके नंबर पुनर्मूल्यांकन या पुनर्गणना के बाद बढ़कर 585 या इससे अधिक हुए हो। क्योंकि, दसवीं की अस्थायी लिस्ट के अनुसार दसवें स्थान पर मौजूद छात्रों को 600 में से 585 नंबर मिले हैं। बारहवीं में अस्थायी टॉप-10 सूची में दसवें नंबर पर मौजूद स्टूडेंट्स को 475 नंबर मिले हैं। इसलिए बारहवीं की फाइनल मेरिट वही नए छात्र शामिल होंगे जिन्हें इतने नंबर मिलेंगे। हालांकि, टॉप-10 की पुरानी सूची में शामिल कोई भी छात्र इस मेरिट से बाहर नहीं होगा। माशिमं के अफसरों का कहना है कि पुनर्मूल्यांकन व पुनर्गणना के नतीजे आ चुके हैं। नई मेरिट सूची तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। जल्द ही लिस्ट जारी होगी। इसके अनुसार फिर छात्रों को प्रोत्साहन राशि भी दी जाएगी। दसवीं-बारहवीं की टॉप-10 की अस्थायी सूची जून में जारी हुई। बोर्ड के नतीजों के दौरान ही इसे जारी किया गया था। तब दसवीं में 42 और बारहवीं में 16 छात्रों को जगह दी गई थी। इस लिस्ट में शामिल सभी छात्र नई लिस्ट में भी रहेंगे। भले ही नई लिस्ट में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों के नंबर अधिक क्यों न हो। शिक्षाविदों का कहना है कि नई मेरिट लिस्ट में यदि ऐसी स्थिति बनती है कि नए छात्रों के आने से टॉप-10 में शामिल पुराने छात्र बाहर हो सकते हैं तो ऐसी स्थिति में टॉप-10 नहीं, टॉप-11 की सूची भी तैयार की जा सकती है।

2019 के टॉपरों को नहीं मिली प्रोत्साहन राशि
साल 2019 के दसवीं-बारहवीं के टॉपरों को अब तक प्रोत्साहन राशि दी गई है। इस साल सम्मान समारोह की तैयारी थी। लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से आयोजन नहीं हो पाया। अब साल 2020 की टॉप-10 लिस्ट भी तैयार की जा रही है। इससे संभावना है कि आने वाले दिनों में साल 2019 और साल 2020 के टॉपरों के लिए एक साथ सम्मान समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा।

दसवीं के 36 टॉपरों के बीच 5 नंबरों का अंतर
दसवीं में अस्थायी मेरिट के अनुसार 42 टॉपर हैं। यह सभी टॉपर 585 नंबर से लेकर 600 नंबर तक के बीच हैं। इसी तरह 585 से लेकर 590 नंबर में 36 टॉपर ऐसे हैं। दसवीं में 585 नंबर पाने वाले छात्र को दसवां स्थान मिला। कुछ छह छात्रों को 585 नंबर मिले हैं। बारहवीं की अस्थायी लिस्ट के अनुसार कुल 16 छात्र टॉप-10 में हैं। 475 से लेकर 489 नंबर के बीच यह सभी टॉपर हैं।

