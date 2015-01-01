पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Thousands Gathered To Pay For The Rising Sun, When The Sun Did Not Show Due To Bad Weather, People Saw In The Video On LED

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डर पर भारी आस्था:उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने हजारों जुटे, मौसम खराब होने के कारण जब सूर्य नहीं दिखा तो लोगों ने एलईडी पर वीडियो में किए दर्शन

भिलाई44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छठ पर्व की छटा भिलाई में जबरदस्त दिखाई दी। कोरोना के कारण छत्तीसगढ़ के दूसरे शहरों में इस साल भक्तों की संख्या एक जगह पर कम दिखी, लेकिन भिलाई में उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए हजारों लोग जुटे। आमतौर पर बिलासपुर में छठ के समय तोरवा छठघाट पर 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जुट जाते हैं, लेकिन इस साल वहां भी सैकड़ों में ही लोग दिखे। भिलाई के इस दृश्य से अनुमान लगाया जा सकता है कि आस्था कोरोना के डर पर भारी है। मौसम खराब होने की वजह से सूर्य देव दिखाई नहीं दे रहे थे। तो प्रोजेक्टर पर उगते सूर्य का वीडियो चलाकर पूजा की गई। शुक्रवार की रात बारिश हो गई थी, जिसके कारण ठंड भी थोड़ी बढ़ गई, लेकिन इसके बाद भी व्रती रात 3 बजे से यहां जुट गए। सात बजे तक सूर्यदेव का इंतजार किया, लेकिन जब नहीं दिखे, तो वीडियो चलाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें